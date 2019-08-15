Byng team stings Stuart, 9-0

STUART — Seth Brecheen clubbed a home run and a pair of doubles in a 3-for-3 effort from the plate to help the Byng Pirates slam Stuart 9-0 on the road Tuesday evening.
Byng pounded out 12 hits in the five-inning affair.
Trae Lowe finished 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored. Collin O’Grady and Parker Presley were each 2-for-2. O’Grady knocked in a run, scored three times and walked once, while Presley scored a run and drew a walk.
Starting pitcher Carson Capps pitched the first four innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out three. Brylen Janda worked the fifth inning from the mound.
Roff knocks off Vanoss
ROFF — Coby Simon had a 4-for-4 performance from the plate with one RBI and two runs scored, and Aiden Bagwell homered in Roff’s 12-3 win over Vanoss Tuesday at Tiger Field.
Bagwell, who was 1-for-3, drove home two runs and scored once for the hosts. Wil Joplin (1-for-2) and Brady Benedict (1-for-3) knocked in two runs each, while Cade Baldridge and Tanner Graves were each 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Roff pounded out 11 hits, and Vanoss produced six. Drew Sheppard, who was 1-for-2, scored twice and drew a walk, got the pitching victory for the Tigers. He allowed no runs, one hit and no walks while striking out two over the first two innings. Kagon Huneycutt pitched the third and fourth innings, and Simon worked the fifth. Simon had two strikeouts in his inning of relief.
Wyatt Knickmeyer and Colten Bird had two hits apiece to pace Vanoss at the plate.
Riley Vazquez absorbed the pitching loss. He walked five and allowed six earned runs in four innings on the hill.
Indians take down Falcons
ASHER — Patch Hamilton went 2-for-3 from the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored Tuesday in Asher’s 10-3 win over New Lima.
Cameron Grissom was 2-for-2 with a double in a nine-hit attack by the Indians.
Trevor Martin and Garrett Leba were each 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Martin’s hit went for a double.
Tahlan Hamilton (1-for-1 with a walk) and Bryson Martin (1-for-3) each drove in a run and scored once for the Indians. Patch Hamilton got the win as he surrendered just one hit and one walk while striking out seven through the first four innings. Michael McDonald pitched the fifth and was 1-for-3 from the plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.