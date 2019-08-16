Byng team shut down by Tecumseh

BYNG — The Byng High School softball team couldn’t get the offense clicking in a 4-0 loss to Tecumseh in pool play Thursday afternoon at the 2019 Byng-Latta Back to School Classic.
Three other games were played at Byng on Thursday and four pool play contests were played at Latta. Results of those games were not available at press time.
Today’s schedule at Byng begins with Tecumseh meeting McAlester at 4:30 p.m. and Ada battling Byng at 6:15 p.m. Today’s Latta slate begins with a Seminole-Prague matchup at 4:30 p.m. and Latta versus the Byng JV at 6:15 p.m.
Saturday’s championship round will move to The Hill in Ada beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Tecumseh 4, Byng 0
The Lady Savages pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Ayzia Shirey led off with a single and moved to second on a groundout. She then scored on a two-base error that gave Tecumseh a 1-0 lead.
Briston Hayes reached on a one-out base hit and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Emily Bingham to make it 2-0.
Tecumseh tacked on another error-aided run in the bottom of the fifth to push its advantage to 3-0.
Another THS unearned run scored in the sixth when Hayes reached on a Byng bobble and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Frizzell.
The Lady Pirates had their chances.
Trenity Miller ripped a two-out double in the top of the first inning but was gunned down at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
Byng left the bases loaded in the top of the fourth and again had the bases loaded in the seventh but couldn’t push a run across.
In all, the hosts made four errors and stranded eight base runners.
Miller and Addison McGill had two hits apiece to pace the BHS offense. The Lady Pirates also got a hit apiece from Kennedy Large and Alexa Thompson.
Shirey had two of Tecumseh’s five hits. Emily Bingham and Gabi Jordan both hit doubles for the Lady Savages.
Kylee Akehurst earned the mound win for Tecumseh. She struck out three and walked two in seven innings. McGill was the hard-luck loser for the Lady Pirates. She finished with five strikeouts and only one walk.
Byng fell to 2-1 on the season.
