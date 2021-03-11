BYNG — Three Byng pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter in the Pirates 19-0 District 4A-3 win over Madill Tuesday evening at Stokes Field.
The Pirates improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the district, while Madill fell to 0-5 and 0-4.
Byng hurlers JT Gray, Dillon Palmer and Carson Capps combined for 10 strikeouts and no hits. Gray, the starter, overcame four walks to earn the mound win.
Byng put the game out of reach quickly by scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
During the early BHS surge, Reid Jonnson slapped a three-run triple and Rylan Johnson and Seth Brecheen both added RBI singles. Cole Tracy pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly. Byng also took advantage of seven walks in the frame.
Reid Johnson led a 12-hit BHS offense, going 3-for-3 with his triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Rylan Johnson finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Cooper McCage went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and two runs scored, while Bill McCarter went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Brecheen also finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Caden Azlin ripped a solo home run in his only trip to the plate.
The Pirates travel to Tecumseh today and are at Newcastle on Friday.
Latta opens with win over Allen
ALLEN — Three Latta pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the Panthers’ 16-1 win over host Allen on Tuesday.
It was the season-opener for Latta and the debut of new head coach Dillon Atkinson.
Starter DJ Van Atten and relievers Carson Abbott and Cooper Hamilton combined for 10 strikeouts and five walks in the victory.
Latta scored six runs in the first inning and then exploded for 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Hamilton helped his own cause, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and a run scored in a 13-hit LHS barrage. Jackson Presley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Latta batting order.
Van Atten finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Tucker Abney went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Nik Schroeder went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Justin Kiker also had a hit and scored twice.
Zac Matzkvech absorbed the pitching loss for the Mustangs.
Latta is scheduled to host Crowder at 1 p.m. Saturday. Allen is set to host Holdenville on Friday.
Konawa records shutout win over Mounds
KONAWA — Dylan Fry tossed a three-inning no-hitter and the Konawa Tigers blanked Mounds 13-0 in a Monday home game.
The Tigers also defeated Mounds 13-1 on Tuesday but no information from that contest was available at press time. Konawa improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in District 2A-6 play.
Fry struck out eight and walked just one in his dominant performance.
The Tigers led just 1-0 after the first inning but exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the second to pull away.
Christian Matchie led the KHS eight-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top spot in the Konawa lineup.
Friday finished 1-for-1 with two walks, a double and two runs scored. Kaden Sharp went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Zackary Reavis finished 1-for-1 with a double, three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored.
