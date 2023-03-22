BYNG — The Byng High School softball team got off to an impressive start to their 2023 spring season by hammering Seminole 20-2 at home Monday night.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to host McLoud on Tuesday before heading to Stonewall Thursday to compete in the rugged 2023 Beast of the East Tournament in Stonewall. The Lady Pirates were set to face Whitesboro at 3:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
The Lady Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Seminole answered with a single run in the top of the second, but Byng erupted for 15 runs in the bottom of the frame to pull away. That huge volley was highlighted by a grand slam from BHS junior Torri Gustin.
Coach Marcus Carr’s club piled up 12 hits in only two trips to the plate. Leadoff hitter Hannah Wort led the BHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Brayleigh Stephens finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the home team, while McKenzie Alford went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Havyn Miller also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the locals, while Joelee Williams finished 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs, a double and two runs scored.
Paige Ridgway ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for Byng.
The Lady Pirates also took advantage of eight walks and four Seminole errors.
Latta streaks
past Stonewall
LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers snapped a 2-2 tie with 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning en route to a 15-5 victory over Stonewall Monday at Swanson Field.
Latta improved to 3-4 on the year, while Stonewall fell to 0-4.
Stonewall is now prepping to host the 2023 Beast of the East Tournament which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. The Lady Longhorns are scheduled to meet Buffalo Valley at 5:20 p.m. in a first-round matchup while Latta is set to tangle with local foe Vanoss at 12:50 p.m.
Latta’s big second-inning burst included nine singles, three walks and a two-run double by Laraby Jennings. The Lady Panthers finished with 15 total hits in the five-inning affair.
Kate Williams and Brooklyn Ryan both hit home runs for Latta. Williams led Latta at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jennings went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kymber Davis also had two hits for the home team and drove in a run and scored twice. Ayzia Booth went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Taryn Cotanny finished 1-for-1 with a walk and two RBIs. Stacie Williams went 2-for-3 for the hosts.
Lexi Estep had two of five Stonewall hits in the game. Faith Ross hit a double, while Sierra Lumbert and Kayden Alford both had hits and drove in runs.
