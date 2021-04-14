SULPHUR — First Byng did it with pitching. Then the Pirates did it with offense.
Byng blanked Sulphur 8-0 in the first game of a district doubleheader and then blew past the Bulldogs 16-2 to complete the sweep Monday at Stokes Field.
Byng improved to 19-2 overall and 10-0 in District 4A-3 action, while Sulphur dropped to 10-14 and 0-10.
Game 1
Byng 8, Sulphur 0
Byng junior JT Gray put the clamps down on the Bulldogs. He struck out nine, walked three and didn’t allow a hit in four shutout innings. Cole Tracy tossed the final three frames and struck out four, walked none and allowed two hits.
Parker Presley was the only Byng player with more than one hit, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Tracy ripped a triple, drove in two runs and scored a run in Byng’s seven-hit attack, while Riley McCage also tripled and scored twice.
Reid Johnson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored for the home team.
Bill McCarter and Rylan Johnson also drove in runs for Byng.
Zac Driggers hit a triple for Sulphur.
Game 2
Byng 16, Sulphur 2
The Pirates exploded for nine runs in the top of the third inning to break a scoreless tie.
Cole Tracy finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-hit Byng offense. Bill McCarter ended up 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Seth Brecheen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Parker Presley and Bo Boatwright both had two RBIs and Riley McCage went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
Andrew McCurry ripped a two-run homer for the Bulldogs.
Byng hosts Plainview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Stokes Field.
Latta shuts out Konawa
LATTA — DJ Van Atten turned in a dominant complete-game outing from the mound and the Latta Panthers shut out Konawa 7-0 Monday at Ed Collins Field.
Latta improved to 16-6 overall and 8-0 in District 2A-6 play, while Konawa fell to 14-9 and 7-3.
Van Atten struck out 11, walked two and allowed just one hit — an infield single by Dylan Fry to lead off the second inning — in seven strong innings. He also led a nine-hit Latta offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Tucker Abney finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Gehrig Strong went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Carson Abbott finished 1-for-2 and scored twice for the hosts.
Fry absorbed the loss for Konawa. He struck out two, walked three and allowed just one earned run in four innings.
The two teams played again Tuesday in Konawa. Latta is at the Sulphur Festival on Thursday, while Konawa hosts Strother.
Riddle tosses shutout at Tushka
TUSHKA — Sophomore Easton Riddle threw a complete-game shutout in Roff’s 6-0 win over host Tushka in a Monday night road game.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, has now won 21 straight games to start the season. Tushka, No. 9 in Class A, dropped to 14-7.
Riddle struck out four, walked one and allowed just four hits in the seven-inning gem.
Drew Sheppard led an eight-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Coby Simon was the only other RHS player with more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Dylan Reed went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Conner Owens also doubled, drove in a run and scored a run and Tanner Graves added a two-bagger of his own.
Lex Simon, Landon Griffin, Austin Self and Cole Simpson had base hits for Tushka.
Roff is scheduled to face Granite, 7 p.m. Thursday at the 26th Annual Roff Baseball Tournament.
Stonewall stifles Stuart in road win
STUART — Stonewall pitcher Kason Barnett held Stuart scoreless over the final four innings and the Longhorns defeated the host Hornets 11-4 on Monday.
The Longhorns improved to 8-9 on the season, while Stuart evened its record at 11-11.
Stonewall led just 6-4 after three innings but scored three runs in the top of the fourth and tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Barnett struck out six, walked three and allowed just four hits and one earned run in seven innings. Barnett also had a hot bat from the top of the SHS batting order, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, three RBIs and a run scored. Richard Blue went 2-for-5.
Mateo Guiterrez hit a home run and finished 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Angel Gutierrez went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and scored four runs for the Longhorns.
Michael Bolte hit a two-run homer for the Hornets.
Stonewall returns to action Thursday with a home game against McCurtain.
Stratford dumps Drumright twice
STRATFORD — The Stratford High School baseball team swept past Drumright by counts of 10-5 and 7-2 in a pair of Monday night district home games.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-8 overall and 3-5 in District 2A-5 play, while Drumright left town at 3-9 and 2-7.
Game 1
Stratford 10, Drumright 5
Stratford took control with a seven-run volley in the bottom of the second inning.
Jase Fulks paced the nine-hit SHS offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Creed Chamberlain went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while John Mann finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Cannon Weddle knocked in a pair of runs for Stratford.
Brysin Markovich was the winning pitcher for Stratford. He struck out eight, walked none and allowed just four earned runs in five innings.
Game 2
Stratford 7, Drumright 2
Caleb Miller was sizzling from the mound for the Bulldogs. He struck out 14, walked two and allowed just four hits and two earned runs in the complete-game outing. He also led a 10-hit Stratford offensive output by going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and a run scored.
Levi Kinsworthy finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the hosts, while Cannan Weddle went 2-for-5. Brysin Markovich went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and scored two runs from his leadoff spot in the SHS lineup.
Stratford had eight stolen bases in the game, including three by Markovich.
The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday at Mounds.
