BYNG — The Byng High School softball team swept past Classen SAS by counts of 8-7 and 18-12 for a key District 4A-2 sweep at home Tuesday night.
Coach Markus Carr’s team improved to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the district, while the Lady Comets dropped to 2-5 and 1-2.
Byng was at Madill Thursday and travels to the Coalgate Festival today where the Lady Pirates will meet the host Lady Wildcats at 5 p.m. and Antlers at 7 p.m.
Game 1
Byng 8, Classen 7
Torri Gustin drove in the winning run with a bunt single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Byng the walk-off win.
Freshman McKenzie Alford got the inning started with a one-out walk, swiped second and third base during Gustin’s at-bat and raced home on the bunt to end the game.
Gustin led Byng’s 10-hit offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Alford finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
Hannah Boyd cracked a double, while Joelee Williams, Paige Ridgway and Alexa Thompson had Byng’s other hits.
Havyn Miller was the winning pitcher. She struck out four, walked five and gave up five earned runs in a complete-game outing.
Game 2
Byng 18, Classen 12
The Lady Pirates raced out to a 14-4 and looked like they had things well in hand before Classen SAS climbed back within striking distance by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close the gap to 14-12.
Byng got a bit more breathing room with a four-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and Joelee Williams combined for nine of 16 Byng hits.
Cooper-Rochovitz finished 4-for-5 with an incredible three triples, a double, five RBIs and four runs scored. Williams led off the game with a home run on her way to a perfect 5-for-5 outing that also included a triple, two RBIs and five runs scored.
Hannah Boyd finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Paige Ridgway went 1-for-3 and scored three runs. Alford drove in three runs for Byng.
Havyn Miller again earned the win in the circle for Byng. She struck out three and walked six in 4.1 innings. Alexa Thompson was dominant in relief. She tossed the final 2.1 frames and struck out six of the nine batters she faced while allowing just one walk and no hits.
