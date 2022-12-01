BYNG — Zack Samaha wasn’t exactly thrilled with how his Byng boys basketball team came out of the gate against Lone Grove Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse. But he was pretty excited with their finish.
The Pirates dominated the final three quarters en route to a lopsided 70-33 win over the Longhorns.
Byng improved to 1-1 heading into next week’s showdown with local rival Latta on Tuesday (Dec. 6) inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse. It was the season-opener for Lone Grove.
“After a poor start, I thought we handled ourselves well against a physical team. I thought our boys showed maturity and resolve after a less-than-stellar opening five minutes from us,” Samaha told The Ada News.
“I was very proud of our togetherness and how each individual player contributed to the win, especially on the defensive end,” he continued. “We will be happy with our first win of the season, but will also look to improve on the small details of the game.”
After a slow start, Byng regrouped and grabbed an 18-13 lead after the first quarter. The Pirates then turned on the jets and outscored the visitors 34-12 over the next two frames to carry a 52-25 lead into the fourth period.
Junior Malachi Shilreff paced a balanced Byng offense with 20 points. Cooper McCage was next with 13 points and Mark Birdshead also hit double figures with 11. Camby Poorbuffalo hit a pair of 3-pointers and followed with nine points, while sophomore Tyler Raney contributed eight points.
Byng finished 16-of-23 from the free-throw line.
Jaxon McClennahan scored seven points to lead Lone Grove and Kyle Miller was next with six.
Byng girls bury Lone Grove
BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates took control early and buried Lone Grove 69-35 Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
Byng evened its record at 1-1. It was the season-opener for the Lady Longhorns.
The Lady Pirates led 16-8 after the first quarter and used a dominant 19-3 surge in the second quarter to build a 35-11 halftime advantage. Byng, using mostly reserves, ended the game on a 20-6 run.
“With the exception of a few moments in the third quarter, I thought our team played really well defensively and I was proud of the way they battled together with some toughness,” said Byng head coach Luke Clark.
Clark said his team did a good job of getting good looks on the offensive end of the court.
“I was proud of the collective effort we had offensively. It really appeared to me that we were looking for each other to set up the best possible shot each time down the floor,” he said. “I came away from last night encouraged by how we responded to a tough opener and hopefully we can make the most of the momentum going forward.”
The junior combination of Cadence Carlos and Alona Cooper scored 16 points apiece to lead the Byng scoring attack. Cooper sank a trio of 3-pointers.
Laney Waters also reached double figures with 11 points, while Brylee Baird followed with six. Brayleigh Stephens and Waters each hit 3-point baskets for the home team.
Emerie Adams led Lone Grove with 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Josie Kennel followed with 11.
The Lady Pirates travel to Latta next Tuesday to battle their local rivals.
