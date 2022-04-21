BYNG — The Ada Cougars couldn’t overcome a bevy of early mistakes and Byng took full advantage in a 7-2 victory Tuesday night at Stokes Field.
The Pirates improved to 16-5 overall and 9-2 in District 4A-2 play, while Ada slipped to 23-7 and 11-3. Byng is now on the fast track to finishing second in the district behind Blanchard (22-4, 11-0). The Pirates have a pair of makeup games with district foe McLoud at home Thursday evening.
“It was a good win and an important win as far as the district standings go,” said Byng head coach Shawn Streater. “We just have to take care of business (Thursday).”
Byng now also owns the district tie-breaker over Ada which goes to the team that wins Game 2 of the district matchup. Just 24 hours earlier, Ada defeated Byng 1-0 at Cougar Field.
Streater explained that now it’s likely Byng would head to Elk City for regional play, while the Cougars would make a trip to Tuttle. Both teams, of course, would have to win a best-of-3 Bi-District series to earn a spot in a Class 4A Regional Tournament.
Ada committed five errors in Tuesday’s matchup and the Pirates were also able to take advantage of six walks, three hit batters and some untimely passed balls and wild pitches.
Byng scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab the early momentum.
Cooper McCage and Keith Cook led off with back-to-back walks. The Pirates then attempted a double steal and McCage scored when a throw sailed into center field.
Cole Tracy followed with what looked like a harmless popup but that turned into Ada’s second error of the game.
Caden Azlin hit a run-scoring single that put Byng ahead 2-0. With one out, Mason Carter came up with an RBI hit of his own that put the hosts on top 3-0. Azlin later scored on a wild pitch before Ada was able to get out of the inning without further damage with back-to-back strikeouts from pitcher Brodie Andrews.
Byng scored another error-aided run in the bottom of the second to push its lead to 5-0.
A walk, three hit batters and yet another AHS miscue led to two more Byng runs in the bottom of the third inning that made it 7-0.
Hunter Condon led off the Ada half of the fourth inning with a double and scored on an RBI single from Carter Freeland that finally got Ada on the scoreboard.
Ada’s other run came in the top of the sixth when Freeland led off with a single and courtesy runner Andrew Charles stole second and raced home on a pair of passed balls to get the Cougars within 7-2.
Ada missed a golden opportunity to get more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Walks by Jack Morris and Reid Samson wrapped around an infield hit by Caden Ross loaded the bases with no outs and got the Cougars to the top of the batting order. However, Byng got out of that jam unscathed with a huge strikeout and a 1-2-3 double play.
The Pirates were limited to just three hits by Ada hurlers Andrews and Samson. That duo combined for 10 strikeouts with five Ks apiece.
Tracy, Azlin and Carter had the three Byng hits.
The Cougars collected seven hits in the game. Muse led the AHS offense, going 3-for-4 with a double. Freeland finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Condon and Ross had the other two Ada hits.
McCage went the distance for Byng. He struck out six, walked three and allowed just one earned run.
Ada returns to action Friday, hosting local foe Latta at 4:30 p.m.
