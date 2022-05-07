Byng survives Day 1 at Class 4A Regional

ELK CITY — The Byng High School baseball team couldn’t complete a seventh-inning comeback in a tough 4-3 loss to Lone Grove in the first round of the Class 4A Regional Tournament Thursday afternoon in Elk City.
However, the Pirates bounced back and recorded a 5-3 victory over Mount St. Mary in an elimination game Thursday night.
Byng entered Friday’s fray at 21-6, while Lone Grove — which dropped a 10-0 decision to host and high-powered Elk City in the winner’s bracket — now stands at 26-10.
Coach Shawn Streater’s bunch was scheduled to meet Longhorns again Friday afternoon in consolation play. A win in that contest would set up a regional title showdown with the Elks (26-9). The Pirates would need a victory Friday evening and a win in today’s 2 p.m. if-necessary contest to claim the regional crown.
Game 1
Lone Grove 4, Byng 3
The Pirates trailed 4-2 heading to the top of the seventh inning.
Keith Cook and Cole Tracy led off the frame with back-to-back walks. That led Lone Grove head coach Tyler Pybas to send reliever Ryder Cameron to the mound.
After Caden Azlin hit into a fielder’s choice and an out was made at third base, Bo Boatwright delivered an RBI single that trimmed the Lone Grove lead to 4-3.
However, with the tying run at second base, Cameron recorded a strikeout and then another reliever, Cale McLean, added another K to nail down a save and preserve the LGHS victory. Both of the final two strikeouts were called third strikes.
Byng scored its first two runs of the game in the top of the fifth inning on back-to-back Longhorn errors to get within 3-2.
Lone Grove added a much-needed insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out, RBI hit by Cale Sudderth.
Byng surrendered three error-aided runs to Lone Grove in the bottom of the third inning.
Both teams managed just five total hits.
Tracy finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Cooper McCage, Cook and Cotten also had base hits for the locals.
Miller went 2-for-3 with a run scored to pace Lone Grove at the plate. He was also the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and four walks in six innings. He allowed four hits and one earned run.
Byng ace Dillon Palmer was tagged with the hard-luck loss. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six frames.
Game 2
Byng 5, St. Mary 3
Byng hurler Cooper McCage gave up a three-spot in the top of the first inning and decided enough was enough. He shut out the Rockets over the next five frames.
McCage finished with 12 strikeouts, four walks and allowed just four hits in six innings. Bo Boatwright recorded the save by pitching a seventh inning that featured a walk and a hit.
McCage was a one-man wrecking crew on offense too. He led Byng at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles an RBI and a run scored from his leadoff spot.
Caden Azlin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Boatwright also had two hits and scored once.
Ryan Shelton belted a double, drove in a run and scored a run for Byng.
Jason Joseph led the Rockets at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Robert Kalsu was tagged with the pitching loss for Mount St. Mary.
