Byng squeaks past Vici in Class A thriller

ELK CITY — Byng freshman Preston Welch delivered a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the 13th-ranked Pirates a 10-9 win over No. 17 Vici in a wild Class A District championship game Friday night.
Byng improved to 16-9 on the year, while the Indians are done at 19-13.
The Pirates will head to a Class A Regional Tournament in Oktaha on Thursday that also includes the host Tigers, No. 5 Calera and local rival and 14th-ranked Latta. Byng is scheduled to square off against Calera at 4 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Against Vici, courtesy runner Malachi Schilreff had scored on a passed ball to knot the score at 9-9 and set up the clutch hit by Welch.
Vici had early leads of 5-0 and 6-2 and 9-4 before Byng battled back. The Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get within 9-8 before completing the comeback in the bottom of the seventh.
Four Byng players smashed triples in the contest — Mason Carter, Naaman Lee, Bo Boatwright and Callen Leslie.
Kendon Wood paced a 13-hit BHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs scored. Leslie and Lee both finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs each. Boatwright also drove in two runs.
Freshman Chalin Robertson earned the mound win for the Pirates. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter in 1.1 innings. He retired all four batters he faced.
Cooper McCage started on the bump for Byng. He struck out five, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in three innings.
The Pirates had to overcome five errors in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.