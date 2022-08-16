Byng splits pair of Friday home games

BYNG — The Byng High School softball team split a pair of games at a home festival Friday at the Bobby Johns Softball Complex.
The Lady Pirates opened with a tense 5-3 walk-off win over Holdenville before dropping a 15-4 decision to Bethel.
Coach Markus Carr’s club was at Seminole on Monday and travels to Mount St. Mary at 5 p.m. today. Byng is back at home at 5 p.m. Thursday, hosting Idabel.
Byng 4, Holdenville 3
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz ended a perfect day at the plate with her clutch two-out, walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh that snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Lady Pirates the victory.
Freshman Brayleigh Stephens led off the inning with a base hit to left field, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Havyn Miller and raced to third on a groundout by C Gaines.
Cooper-Rochovitz finished 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead Byng at the plate. Stephens had Byng’s other hit during the seventh-inning rally.
Gracie Ragland earned the pitching win. She struck out six, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings.
Bella Adam led the Lady Wolverines’ five-hit offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and a run scored.
Cylee Null was the losing hurler for the HHS squad. She struck out one, walked three and allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings.
Bethel 15, Byng 4
Bethel scored eight runs in the top of the second inning to break open the game.
The Lady Wildcats piled up 13 hits, led by Epperly who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Menhusen finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Tucker hit a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored a run. Williams went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Bethel.
Hailey Alexander led an eight-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. No other Byng player had more than one hit in the five-inning run-rule contest.
The Lady Pirates were hurt by four errors.
