TECUMSEH — The Byng Lady Pirates pounded 14 hits and took advantage of three North Rock Creek errors in a 9-1 win over the Lady Cougars Thursday at the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament.
In an earlier contest, Fort Gibson slid past the Lady Pirates 6-3.
Game 2
Byng 9, North Rock Creek 1
Byng led just 3-1 before scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game via a run-rule.
Senior Britney Brooks-Teel blasted a three-run double to seal the outcome. She finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
McKinley Feazle went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the BHS attack from her leadoff spot, while Joelee Williams finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Alexa Thompson also had two hits for Byng and drew a walk and scored a run. Alona Cooper went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Trenity Miller went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
North Rock Creek ended up with six hits by six different players. Raynee Bass finished 1-for-1 with a triple and the team’s only RBI. Liyah Dauman cracked a double for the Lady Cougars.
Cooper was the winning pitcher for Byng. She struck out two, walked three and gave up just one earned run in five innings.
Game 1
Fort Gibson 6, Byng 3
Byng jumped out to an early 3-2 lead but Fort Gibson pushed across two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth and held the Lady Pirates scoreless over the final three innings before the time limit expired.
Joelee Williams led an eight-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Alexa Thompson finished 2-for-3, while Trenity Miler went 1-fro-3 with an RBI.
Baleigh James went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a nine-hit Fort Gibson offense. Jordan Hayes also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Nia Polzin hit a double and scored a run. Jolee Taylor and Graci Williams both had RBIs for the Lady Tigers.
Polzin was the winning pitcher. She struck out four, walked none and allowed three earned runs in six innings for Fort Gibson.
McKinley Feazle absorbed the loss for Byng. She finished with two strikeouts, one walk and allowed four earned runs in five innings.
Batterton dominates from the circle for Latta
STROUD — Latta ace Taryn Batterton was in complete control in the Lady Panthers’ 7-1 road win at Stroud on Tuesday.
Latta improved to 21-3 on the year, while Stroud dropped to 13-5.
Batterton struck out a whopping 19 battlers with no walks, while allowing just two hits and no earned runs in the seven-inning contest.
Brylea Russell, Jaylee Willis and Jade Sanders each had two hits in a 10-hit LHS offense. Russell finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored from the top of the Latta lineup. Willis went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Sanders finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Hailey Baber, Laraby Jennings and Jaycie Prine were also credited with RBIs for the winners.
Kenlee Parrick slapped a triple for Stroud and Makenna Hall had the team’s other hit.
Jadyn Young was the losing pitcher for the Lady Tigers. She struck out six, walked none and allowed just one earned run. Stroud committed six errors in the contest.
Roff shuts out Tushka
TUSHKA — Danleigh Harris tossed a shutout and Kailyn Gore contributed three hits in Roff’s 2-0 road win over Tushka on Tuesday.
Roff, ranked No. 13 in Class B, improved to 9-6 on the year, while Class A No. 9 Tushka fell to 16-7.
Harris struck out eight, walked none and allowed just one Tushka hit in seven shutout innings.
Gore finished 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored to lead a 10-hit Roff offense. Maddie Adair and Harris each went 2-for-2, while Camden Simon had the team’s only RBI.
Mackenzie Huffman was the losing pitcher for the Lady Tigers. She struck out two, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in seven innings. Tushka was charged with two errors.
Morgan Bess had Tushka’s only hit.
Lady Longhorns wallop Wapanucka
WAPANUCKA — Tatum Brady and Sierra Lumbert both drove in three runs to help the Stonewall Lady Longhorns roll past Wapanucka 14-6 on Tuesday.
Brady finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead a 10-hit SHS attack. Lumbert went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double and three RBIs.
Meghan Sliger finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Lyndi Humphers went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Kaylee Ford went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the winners, while Charisma Newton finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Brittney Littlefield walked three times and scored a run for the visitors.
Kialia Clonts led the Lady Indians, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.
SHS pitchers Lumbert and Ford combined for five strikeouts and four walks in five innings.
Sliger throws no-hitter against Coleman
COLEMAN — Tupelo freshman Ava Sliger tossed a dominant four-inning, no-hitter in the Lady Tigers 7-0 win over host Coleman on Tuesday.
Sliger struck out 10 and walked none in four innings. She missed out on a perfect game when a Coleman runner reached on an error to lead off the top of the fourth inning. That runner was later erased when she was caught stealing.
Shalyn McCollum and Sliger led the Tupelo offense. They both finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Kylee Watson, Maci Gaylor, Hailey Gibson, Breonna D’Aguanno, Jaycee Stringer and Josie Fortner all had RBIs for Tupelo (7-3). D’Aguanno walked three times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.