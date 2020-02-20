DURANT — Kennedy Large poured in 23 points while converting 7-of-8 free shots to help the Byng Lady Pirates dump Durant 52-24 on the road Tuesday night to end the regular season.
Byng improved to 14-11 on the year, while Durant fell to 4-15.
“It’s a nice way to end the regular season. It’s good to be back at full strength for the first time in three weeks. I thought our girls defended well,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Large scored 14 of her points in the second half.
Deesa Neely added eight points, Trenity Miller finished with seven and Britney Brooks-Teel chipped in six for Byng.
The Lady Pirates opened the game with a 15-1 first quarter and went on a 17-6 run in the second in building a 32-7 halftime cushion. It was 47-17 through three periods.
Annalee Jones was the top scorer for Durant with seven points.
Byng opens Class 4A District Tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Friday against host and 12th-ranked Bishop McGuinness. The Irish fell to 18-4 after a 65-45 loss to Class 6A No. 15 Ponca City on Valentine’s Day.
Durant edges Byng boys
Daniel Long hit a long jumper with three seconds left in the game to give the Durant Lions a pulsating 44-41 win over the Byng Pirates Tuesday night in Durant.
Durant improved to 11-11 on the year, while the Pirates ended the regular season at 16-8.
Cale Eaton tossed in 18 points. Trae Lowe supplied 10 points, and Collin O’Grady finished with eight for Byng in the tough road loss.
Lowe drained two 3-pointers, while Eaton and O’Grady had one each. The Pirates had a 34-31 edge heading into the fourth quarter before the Lions outscored them 13-7 the rest of the way.
Long poured in a game-high 25 points to pace the Lions. Jaxon Ingram was next with eight.
Byng travels to Bishop McGuinness High School for Class 4A District Tournament play Friday night.
The Fighting Irish improved to 11-11 after a 72-50 victory over Ponca City last week.
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
By The Numbers
Tuesday, Feb. 18
GIRLS
At Durant
Byng 52, Durant 24
BYNG 15 17 15 5 — 52
DURANT 1 6 10 7 — 24
BYNG – Kennedy Large 23, Deese Neely 8, Trenity Miller 7, Britney Brooks-Teel 6, MacKenzie Kent 5, Alexis Barnett 3.
DURANT – Annalee Jones 7, Madi Keel 5, Alli Keel 2, Bradi McLemore 2, Addie McLemore 2, Abi Gregory 2, Trinity Cook 2, Chelsie Wilmoth 2.
3-point goals: Miller 1, Kent 1, Barnett 1 (B); M. Keel 1 (D).
Fouled Out: None.
BOYS
At Durant
Durant 44, Byng 41
BYNG 7 12 15 7 — 41
DURANT 14 10 7 13 — 44
BYNG – Cale Eaton 18, Trae Lowe 10, Collin O’Grady 8, Parker Presley 3, Seth Brecheen 2.
DURANT – Daniel Long 25, Jaxon Ingram 8, Rhys Dudek 6, Zyarius Clark 3, Blake Burkhalter 2.
3-point goals: Lowe 2, Eaton 1, O’Grady 1, Presley 1 (B); Long 3, Dudek 2, Clark 1 (D).
Fouled Out: None.
