Byng splits pair at 4A Regional in Tuttle

TUTTLE – A seventh-inning rally fell two runs short Wednesday as the Byng Pirates fell to the Tecumseh Savages 7-5 in Class 4A regional softball play.
Byng, 21-15-1, trounced host Tuttle 13-7 in a first-round matchup earlier Wednesday.
The Lady Pirates tried to punch their ticket to state on Thursday.
Game 2
Tecumseh 7, Byng 5
Tecumseh held a 12-11 edge in total hits and overcame a 3-2 deficit with a four-run fifth inning.
The Lady Pirates received two hits each from Trenity Miller, Krosby Clinton, Kennedy Large and McKinley Feazle in a losing effort.
Miller homered in a 2-for-3 performance with the one RBI, one double, two runs scored and a walk.
Clinton, Large and Feazle were each 2-for-4 with one RBI. Clinton and Large each scored a run, while Large and Feazle each doubled one time.
Addison McGill took the pitching loss.
Harley Sturm drove in four runs while going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Emily Bingham finished 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Lady Savages.
Sturm got the pitching win in relief of starter Kylee Akehurst for the Lady Savages (25-10).
Byng 13, Tuttle 7
The Lady Pirates broke open a close 5-4 edge with an eight-run sixth inning to put away the Tigers, who entered regional play with 30 victories. Byng got home runs from Britney Brooks-Teel, Krosby Clinton and Joelee Williams.
Miller sparked Byng’s 17-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and a walk. Joelee Williams and Clinton were each 3-for-4.
Williams, with her blast and a double, drove home three runs and scored twice while Clinton, with her homer, ended up with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
Britney Brooks-Teel was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Large went 2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored. Feazle finished 1-for-2 with one RBI.
McGill got the pitching win by surviving 16 Tuttle hits with no walks and no strikeouts. All seven Tiger runs were earned.
