CLINTON — The Byng Southern Legends were legendary at the 2021 OK Kids Coach Pitch State tournament last week in Clinton.
The local 8U team, who also won a Kiwanis Baseball League title, rolled through the competition at state to bring home the championship trophy.
The Legends won a Regional 4 title at Coalgate to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
The Byng squad finished an incredible 58-1 overall, winning 52 straight games to end the season.
“The boys love for the game, their mental toughness and their determination to never give up is what sets them apart from other teams,” said head coach Jared Johnson. “It’s been an honor to coach these boys and I look forward to seeing what they do in the seasons to come.”
The Legends outscored their opponents 56-9 in five state tournament contests. They defeated the Shawnee PC Naturals 12-0 in the state championship contest. In other state games, the Byng team shut out the Chickasha Indians 9-0, beat the Stillwater Pioneers 11-4, stopped the Fletcher Gold 11-4 and knocked off the Stilwell Indians 13-1.
