BYNG — Byng boys coach Zack Samaha has likely counted his blessing over and over that a broken thumb didn’t bring sophomore Malachi Schilreff’s season to an early end.
Thursday night at the 2022 Byng Winter Classic, Samaha got to watch Schilreff nearly end Stratford all by himself in their first-round matchup.
Schilreff exploded for a game-high 31 points and the Pirates sped past cold-shooting Stratford 76-43.
Byng advanced to a Friday night semifinal matchup opposite North Rock Creek with a 9-3 record. The Cougars (10-2) dumped Durant 69-33 in another first-round game. Stratford met Durant in consolation play.
In a first-round girls contest, North Rock Creek shocked Stratford 36-31. The Lady Bulldogs dropped into the loser’s bracket at 9-5, while NRC advanced at 5-7.
The Byng Lady Pirates had their first-round contest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach Luke Clark’s crew played Class 4A No. 20 Tecumseh in a Friday night semifinal contest.
BOYS
Byng 76, Stratford 43
Schilreff scored 16 points during a game-changing 20-2 Byng run that started late in the first quarter and ended midway through the second period. Byng had opened up an early 11-5 lead before a Schilreff fast-break bucket saw the BHS advantage grow to 31-7 with just over four minutes to play in the second period.
During one point in the huge Byng volley, Schilreff scored 10 straight Byng points in less than two minutes. That personal run ended with back-to-back steals underneath the basked in about six seconds. Schilreff finished 10-of-17 from the field and sank four 3-pointers. He also had six steals as part of 23 Stratford turnovers.
The Bulldogs made just one of their first 18 field goals to start the game before Braylin King broke that ice with a basket in the paint that got Stratford within 25-13 at the 2:13 mark of the second quarter.
Byng led 38-15 at halftime.
Schilreff went on another scoring binge in the third quarter, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in a 14-1 BHS volley. That streak was capped by a triple from Carter Colombe that pushed the Pirate lead to 53-25.
Cooper McCage scored 11 points and had seven rebounds for the Pirates, while Colombe finished with 10 points — including a monster dunk that followed a steal and assist by Camby Poorbuffalo with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. Poorbuffalo contributed eight rebounds and three takeaways for the home team.
Freshman Tuker Dennis added seven points off the bench for Byng.
Walker Chandler paced the SHS offense with 15 points. He also had six rebounds and two steals while sinking 8-of-10 free throws.
David Arriaga followed with eight points and eight rebounds and Hunter Morton added seven points for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS
North Rock Creek 36, Stratford 31
The Stratford offense never got clicking in the tough first-round loss.
“We shot it poorly and just didn’t play good enough to win,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savage.
Stratford led 10-6 after the first quarter but the Lady Cougars used a 10-4 run in the second to hold a 16-14 edge at halftime.
Both teams scored eight points in the third period before North Rock Creek ended the game on a 12-9 run.
Junior Morgan Boyles paced the Stratford offense with 12 points, while Kourtney Willingham hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight. SHS standout Jaedyn Getman had an off-shooting night and was limited to six points. She had a pair of 3-pointers waved off due to fouls away from the play.
Jayden Haney led the North Rock Creek squad with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Post player Olivia Stacy followed with eight points. Lydia VanAntwerp was next with six points for the Lady Cougars.
————o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Thursday, Jan. 20
2022 Byng Winter Classic
First Round
Byng 76, Stratford 43
STRATFORD 5 10 17 11 — 43
BYNG 17 21 21 17 — 76
STRATFORD: Walker Chandler 3-8, 8-10, 15; David Arriaga 3-10, 2-2, 8; Hunter Morton 3-8, 1-2, 7; Braylin King 2-6, 0-0, 4; Axel McKinney 1-6, 1-2, 3; Sean Harian 1-7, 1-2, 3; George Aguinaga 0-1, 2-2, 2; Wanbli Whitehat 0-3, 1-2, 1. Totals: 13-49, 16-22, 43.
BYNG: Malachi Schilreff 10-17, 7-8, 31; Cooper McCage 4-9, 3-3, 11; Carter Colombe 4-11, 0-1, 10; Tuker Dennis 3-3, 1-2, 7; Keith Cook 1-4, 4-4, 6; Kade Streater 2-3, 0-0, 4; Ryan Hamilton 1-6, 1-2, 3; Cade Azlin 1-2, 0-0, 2; Mark Birdshead 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 27-62, 16-20, 76.
Turnovers: Stratford 23, Byng 12.
Steals: Stratford 9 (McKinney 3); Byng 15 (Schilreff 6, Camby Poorbuffalo 3).
Rebounds: Stratford 44 (Arriaga 8, Whitehat 7, Harian 7); Byng 35 (Poorbuffalo 8, McCage 7).
3-point goals: Stratford 1-8 (Chandler 1-3); Byng 6-29 (Schilreff 4-10, Colombe 2-8).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.