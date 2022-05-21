BYNG — Byng boys coach Zack Samaha nearly had to finish out the season without Malachi Schilreff.
Early on, the standout sophomore suffered a broken thumb and missed a handful a few games with the injury. However, when January rolled around Samaha had told The Ada News that doctors were about to decide if the thumb would require season-ending surgery.
Thankfully for the Pirate basketball camp, Shilreff avoided surgery and didn’t let the thumb stop him from averaging 20.3 points and three steals per game en route to being named the 2022 Ada News All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Schilreff, in his second game back from the injury list, erupted for 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line. He was back and seemingly as good as ever.
“He deserves it,” Samaha said of the All-Area honor. “He worked so hard and improved so much this year.”
Samaha’s heart was in his stomach the day Schilreff went to the doctor to decide his fate.
“It came down to two things. We’re going to go in, and if it hasn’t healed well, we’re going to have surgery and he’s out for the season. It was going to be season-ending surgery or it was going to be good enough to play,” he explained. “When it comes down to those two options, you’re like ‘Oh my goodness.’ That would derail your season before you even get started.”
Samaha’s points per game average increased to 24.4 in the playoffs to go with five rebounds per outing. That included a pair of 35-point eruptions.
The Pirates — who notched 17 wins — advanced to the Class 4A Area Tournament that included a big playoff victory against a talented Broken Bow club. Byng was eliminated by No. 4 Crossings Christian, who advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals.
“I am very proud of Malachi for his development and growth this season. He stepped up big for us, especially in the playoffs, and his play propelled us to Byng’s first area tournament berth in five years,” Samaha said.
Samaha believes the best is still yet to come from his 6-0 playmaker.
“He is a tireless worker and is always putting in extra time in the gym. His improvement was substantial from his freshman to his sophomore year, and with his work ethic I look for him to improve even more,” he said. “His confidence and leadership skills really grew as the season went on and I look forward to coaching him for the next two years and aiding in his improvement.”
