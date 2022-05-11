CATOOSA — Byng sophomore Cadence Carlos had been dominant in the 1600 Meter and 3200 Meter Run all spring. And she didn’t slow down during last weekend’s Class 4A State Track Meet in Catoosa.
Carlos won state titles in both races, bringing an amazing season to a close.
Byng track coach Josh Sawyer said things didn’t go according to plan for Carlos in Friday’s 3200 Meter state race, but his young star wouldn’t be denied.
“The race didn’t go out as planned, so we had to throw her race plan out the window from the gun and adjust mid-race,” Sawyer said. “Cadence did a great job adjusting and took the lead and controlled the pace for the majority of the race.”
Weatherford senior Ana Arrieta wouldn’t go down without a fight.
“With 500 meters to go, Arrieta made a strong move to try and take the lead, but Cadence reacted perfectly and kept her on her right shoulder until about 200 meters to go,” Sawyer said. “When Cadence made her move and started to pull away, Arrieta made one last push and pulled up along Cadence with about 100 Meters to go.”
Carlos kicked it in another gear and finished just ahead of the Weatherford athlete. She won the gold medal with a time of 11:55.23 and Arrieta settled for second at 11:55.77. Freshman Kenzi Readnour of Pauls Valley finished third in 12:13.11.
“Cadence has one of the strongest finishing kicks in the state and was able to hold her off down the final stretch to win her first race of the state championships,” Sawyer said.
Kylee Smith also ran the 3200 Meter Run for Byng and finished 12th in 13:36.77.
“Kylee, just like Cadence, had to adjust her race plan from the gun. She got put on an island by herself early, but was still able to close out her senior season with one of her faster 3200 times,” Sawyer said.
Carlos won her second state title on Saturday in the 1600 Meter run.
After about two laps were completed, the pack had narrowed down to Carlos, Arrieta and a few others.
“With 500 meters left, just like in the 3200, Arrieta made a strong move to the front and took the lead by about five meters,” Sawyer said. “Cadence pulled up next to her with 300 meters to go and began to pull away from her. Cadence made the final turn with a 15-meter lead and stretched that lead out to 20 meters by the end of the race to win her second state title in two days.”
Carlos broke her own 1600 Meter Run school record by two seconds with a time of 5:29.13. Arietta was again second at 5:32.85. Byng’s Brylee Baird was 15th in a time of 5:57.11.
“Brylee finished strong and was able to run her second-fastest time of the year,” Sawyer said.
Other Byng state results included:
• The Byng boys 4x800 Relay team of Harley Cobb, Kade Streater, Rece Nickell and Lawrence Coleman finished 12th in a time of 8:42.43.
“Harley Cobb and Kade Streater ran two great legs to lead us off. Our last two legs just weren’t able to hold on. I think it was just youth and inexperience was to blame for this,” Sawyer said. “We ran our second fastest time of the season but fell short of our goal.”
• The Byng girls 4x800 Meter Relay team of Rosie Coleman, Brylee Baird, Olivia Colombe, and Cadence Carlos finished 10th with a time of 10:19.49.
“Rosie got boxed in on the first lap and we dug ourselves a hole in the first half of the race that we just couldn’t get out of,” Sawyer said. “These girls ran their second-fastest time of the season but fell short of their goal. I can’t say enough about this group of girls. They worked extremely hard all year and put themselves in position to do some great things at the state meet.”
• Riley Youngblood finished 11th in the boys 110 Hurdles with a time of 17:89.
“Riley has come a long way in this event from the first time he ran it last year. Last year he finished 16th at the state meet, this year, he finished 11th. He’s getting stronger each year and his form is getting better every meet,” Sawyer said.
• Harley Cobb finished 11th in the boys 3200 Meter Run with a time of 10:25.09.
“Harley ran a tough race. He didn’t go out there to run for second or third, he went out there to win it. And maybe that ended up biting him in the latter stages of the race,” Sawyer said. “ At the mile mark, he was still with the lead pack, but you could see that fast pace was starting to take its toll. He fell off the pack after the first mile, but his toughness carried him to the finish with one of his faster times of the season.”
• Cobb finished ninth in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:35.20.
“In classic Harley fashion, he got out hard and put himself in contention for the podium. After he crossed the halfway point in 2:13, I was a little concerned that he had gone out too fast,” Sawyer said. “But after the third lap, he still looked strong and went into the last lap with a great chance to make the podium. With 100 meters left, Harley was at top speed but just wasn’t able to claw his way up into podium position (Top 6).”
Cobb set a personal best in the race by 11 seconds.
“His time would have placed him second at last year’s state meet. Times were just so much faster this year,” Sawyer said.
Andrew Smithwick of Lincoln Christian won the boys 1600 Meter run with a time of 4:20.29 and Ryan Mclaughlin of Harding Prep was second in 4:24.02.
