OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng Lady Pirates might officially be on a roll.
Coach Markus Carr’s club reeled off its fifth straight win with a 14-7 triumph over Classen SAS Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
The Lady Pirates improved to 7-4 overall and stayed unbeaten at 4-0 in District 4A-2 play, while the Lady Comets dropped to 5-5 and 2-2.
Byng is back in action today at the Lindsay Festival. The Lady Pirates meet Minco at noon and Elgin at 2 p.m. On Saturday, Byng faces host Lindsay at 11 a.m. and Marlow at 2 p.m.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led an 11-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored from her leadoff spot. Joelee Williams went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and scored four runs, while Brayleigh Stephens also had two hits for the visitors.
Torri Gustin cracked a double and ended with four RBIs for Byng, while Havyn Miller drove in two runs and scored a run. McKenzie Alford walked three times and scored three runs.
Hannah Wort picked up the pitching win. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed four earned runs a the complete-game effort.
Ava Sliger tosses
no-hitter for Tupelo
TUPELO — The Maud Lady Tigers didn’t know what hit them.
Tupelo ace Ava Sliger tossed a complete-game no-hitter and the host Lady Tigers defeated Maud 2-0 at home Tuesday night.
Tupelo improved to 7-2 on the year, while Maud dropped to 9-4.
Sliger dominated the MHS lineup. She finished with 15 strikeouts and no walks in the seven-inning gem. Maud hurler Aubrey Williams was solid in defeat. She struck out three, walked three and allowed three hits and one earned run in six innings of work.
Maci Gaylor scored on a Maud error in the bottom of the first and Tupelo tacked on its final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning when Jaycee Stringer led off with a walk and later scored on a nice bunt by Jade Ellis.
Tupelo’s three hits came from Gaylor, Liz Sliger and Marley Crites.
Coach Dustin Romines’ squad is competing in the 2022 Roff Fast Pitch Tournament this weekend.
Allen buries Wetumka
in home game
ALLEN — The Allen Lady Mustangs scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and overwhelmed Wetumka 14-3 in a three-inning run-rule victory at home Tuesday night.
Coach Michaela Richbourg’s team improved to 9-4 on the season heading into the 2022 Asher Fast Pitch Tournament.
The hits kept coming for Allen against Wetumka. After the dust had settled, the Lady Mustangs had bunched up 22 hits.
Maebery Wallace led the way, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Three other Allen players also had three hits. Ava Laden finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, two stolen bases and scored twice, Stoney Cully ended up 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and scored a run and Alexis Slabaugh finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kaylee Davis went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored and Cherish Woodward finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Addison Prentice ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order.
Brooklyn Sanders and Macyee Davis also had two hits each in Allen’s huge offensive attack.
Vanoss holds off Tushka comeback
TUSHKA — In a game that featured 29 total hits, the Vanoss Lady Wolves held off a seventh-inning Tushka comeback bid and clipped the host Lady Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday.
Coach Jacob Grace saw his club improve to 5-2 on the year, while Tushka dropped to 9-5.
Vanoss led 7-4 before Tushka made it close by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lady Tigers had runners at second and third with two outs before a strikeout ended the game.
Eryn Khoury led a 16-hit Vanoss barrage, going 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs a walk and a run scored. Caidence Cross finished 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Trinity Belcher went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored once. Jaycee Underwood finished 2-for-4 and scored twice and Hailee Brown also had two hits, walked and scored three runs for Vanoss.
Underwood was the winning pitcher. She struck out three, walked five and allowed six earned runs in seven innings.
Tushka, which piled up 13 hits in the game, was paced by Larmie Rains who went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run score. Alissa Lowry finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jaden Huffman went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
THS hurler Chanci Alford absorbed the loss. She struck out nine, walked three and allowed three earned runs in seven innings.
Vanoss is scheduled to meet Tishomingo at 11 a.m. and Caddo at 12:45 p.m. today at the Murray State Festival in Tishomingo.
Melton tosses shutout for Asher
WEWOKA — Asher hurler Magi Melton tossed a five-inning shutout and the Lady Indians roughed up Wewoka 9-0 in a Tuesday road contest.
Coach Tari Dubler’s bunch improved to 6-4 on the year and are hosting their own tournament this weekend.
Melton struck out five, walked just one and allow just two hits. Callee Ramsey was up and down in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She struck out 10 but walked nine and allowed four hits and five earned runs in five innings.
Preslee Taylor hit a double, walked twice and drove in three runs to pace Asher at the plate. Payton Leba had a hit and drove in a run for the visitors, while Ryleigh Reeser went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Cadence Leba had the other AHS hit.
Ramsey ripped a triple for Wewoka.
Maysville shuts down Roff club
MAYSVILLE — The Roff Lady Tigers had a rough road trip to Maysville Tuesday night.
Coach Jaden Shores’ team managed just three hits and were hurt by five errors in an 8-0 loss to the Lady Warriors. The game ended in six innings via the run rule. The Lady Tigers will try to get back on track this weekend in their own Roff Fast Pitch Tournament.
Kelsey House was the winning pitcher for the hosts. She struck out two, walked three and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in six solid innings. Danleigh Harris absorbed the loss for Roff. She struck out six, walked just one and allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings.
Harris had two of Roff’s three hits in the game, including a double. Chloe Eldred had the other RHS hit.
Gentry Wilmot led the Maysville offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Kendra Joslin went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the home team, while Allison Sanders ended up 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Stratford rolls past Lady Tigers
KONAWA — The Stratford High School softball team collected nine hits and took advantage of nine Konawa errors in an 11-1 road win on Tuesday.
Coach Tony Prichard’s club, which has now won six of its past seven games, improved to 11-2 on the year and 2-1 in District 2A-4 action. Konawa dropped to 4-4 and 4-3.
Kennedy Layton led the SHS offensive charge, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Trinity Bess went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Launa Raymo slapped a triple, drove in a run and scored a run. Ryleigh Ardery went 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored three times for the Lady Bulldogs.
Lenea Sandlin, Haylee Dickerson and Jenesyss Ware also had hits for the visitors.
Layton was a force in the circle for Stratford. She struck out 11, walked two and allowed just one hit — a single by Kristin Johnson with two outs in the bottom of the first inning — in five shutout frames.
Stratford is competing in the Asher Fast Pitch Tournament this weekend. Konawa was at Dibble Thursday and travels to Latta at 6 p.m. Monday.
Talented Caddo runs
past host Stonewall
STONEWALL — Caddo pounded 15 hits in three innings and took advantage of 11 Stonewall errors in a 14-0 win over the host Lady Longhorns on Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins stayed unbeaten at 6-0 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 5-6. The Lady Longhorns are playing in the Roff Fast Pitch Tournament this weekend.
Caddo pitcher Emily Robinson was the winning hurler. She struck out five, walked none and allowed just one Stonewall hit — a single by Kayden Alford with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
Robinson helped out her own cause by going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Timber Hensley went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Kadey McKay went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors.
Rylan Peevyhouse, Logan Busby and Presley Beck also smacked doubles for Caddo, which is expected to be one of the top teams in Class A this fall.
