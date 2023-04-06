MADILL — Byng saw a seventh-inning rally fall short in a 13-9 setback to Sulphur but the Lady Pirates bounced back to clobber host Madill 13-1 Tuesday at the Madill Festival.
The split left Byng at 6-10 on the year. Class 5A No. 14 Sulphur, who defeated Madill 15-1 earlier in the day, improved to 8-6. The host Lady Wildcats dropped to 1-11.
Coach Markus Carr’s club is now off until hosting Class A No. 13 Mason next Monday. The Lady Pirates then host Class 5A No. 3 Tecumseh on Tuesday.
Sulphur 13, Byng 9
After surrendering three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Byng tried to rally from a seven-run deficit in the bottom of the inning.
Sophomore Hannah Wort followed walks to Chloe Gaines and Brayleigh Stephens by crushing a three-run homer — the first long ball of her varsity career — to cut the Byng deficit to four. But the comeback fell short after that.
Wort’s big day at the plate led a nine-high Latta offense. She finished 3-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Jolee Williams finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Byng, while Stephens ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.
Amera Garner led the Sulphur attack, finishing 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Brylie Sanford went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Sulphur. Codi Reid, Lilly Brooks and Paige Collins also hit doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.
Byng 13, Madill 1
Byng lead just 2-0 after three innings but erupted for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away. That big inning included doubles by Aubrey Pope ad Torri Gustin and a two-run single by Hailey Alexander.
The Lady Pirates finished with 13 hits in the five-inning run rule. Gustin and Hannah Wort both pounded two doubles each for the locals. Gustin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Word went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Pope and Joelee Williams also had two hits each. Pope drove in a run and scored once, while Williams finished with two RBIs. Alexander collected three RBIs for the Byng team.
