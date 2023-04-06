MADILL — Byng saw a seventh-inning rally fall short in a 13-9 setback to Sulphur but the Lady Pirates bounced back to clobber host Madill 13-1 Tuesday at the Madill Festival.

The split left Byng at 6-10 on the year. Class 5A No. 14 Sulphur, who defeated Madill 15-1 earlier in the day, improved to 8-6. The host Lady Wildcats dropped to 1-11.

Coach Markus Carr’s club is now off until hosting Class A No. 13 Mason next Monday. The Lady Pirates then host Class 5A No. 3 Tecumseh on Tuesday.

Sulphur 13, Byng 9

After surrendering three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Byng tried to rally from a seven-run deficit in the bottom of the inning.

Sophomore Hannah Wort followed walks to Chloe Gaines and Brayleigh Stephens by crushing a three-run homer — the first long ball of her varsity career — to cut the Byng deficit to four. But the comeback fell short after that.

Wort’s big day at the plate led a nine-high Latta offense. She finished 3-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Jolee Williams finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Byng, while Stephens ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.

Amera Garner led the Sulphur attack, finishing 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Brylie Sanford went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Sulphur. Codi Reid, Lilly Brooks and Paige Collins also hit doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.

Byng 13, Madill 1

Byng lead just 2-0 after three innings but erupted for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away. That big inning included doubles by Aubrey Pope ad Torri Gustin and a two-run single by Hailey Alexander.

The Lady Pirates finished with 13 hits in the five-inning run rule. Gustin and Hannah Wort both pounded two doubles each for the locals. Gustin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Word went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Pope and Joelee Williams also had two hits each. Pope drove in a run and scored once, while Williams finished with two RBIs. Alexander collected three RBIs for the Byng team.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you