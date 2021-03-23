SHAWNEE — Dakota Hall hit a clutch two-out, two-RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to help Ripley slip past Byng 9-8 in a wild contest Saturday at the Dale-Tecumseh Festival.
The Lady Warriors, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, improved to 3-2 on the year.
Earlier in festival play, Tushka — No. 13 in Class 3A — rolled past Byng 16-6. The Lady Tigers are now 4-6.
Byng, ranked No. 14 in Class 5A, starts out at 1-4.
Game 1
Ripley 9, Byng 8
(9 Innings)
Byng recorded two quick outs to start the Ripley half of the ninth inning but the frame was kept alive when Carolyn Overton reached on an error. Kelsie McCollom followed with an infield hit before Overton scored what turned out to be the game-winner on Hall’s infield single.
The game went back and forth.
Byng held an early 2-0 lead before Ripley pushed across single runs in the third and fourth inning. The Lady Warriors then scored four times in the top of the sixth to grab a 6-2 lead.
The Lady Pirates answered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to go on top 7-6.
Ripley scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to regain the lead at 8-7. Byng then sent the game to extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Hannah Boyd ripped a triple to right field to lead things off and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alexa Thompson that knotted the score at 8-8.
Boyd finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Byng’s 11-hit offense. Kennedy Large went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Britney Brook-Teel also contributed a pair of hits.
McCollum and Dakota Hall both finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace a 19-hit Ripley barrage Kailee Harting also had three hits, while Betty Wolfe finished 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for the Lady Warriors.
Game 2
Tushka 16, Byng 7
Tushka scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to grab a 12-0 lead and rolled past the Lady Pirates.
Tymber Alford finished 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an impressive 21-hit Tushka offense. Kaylin Kindred went 4-for-5 with a double two RBIs and a run scored. Jayden Huffman went 2-fo-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored for the Lady Tigers.
Alexa Thompson was the only Byng player with more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Britney Brooks-Teel had the team’s only extra-base hit, finishing 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Hannah Boyd finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored for the locals.
Byng invites Coalgate and North Rock Creek to Bobby Johns field for festival action starting at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.