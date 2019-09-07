LATTA – Gage Fuller and Seth Brecheen each drove home three runs while combining for five hits Thursday as the Byng Pirates downed Stonewall 10-2 in 4 ½ innings in the Latta Fall Invitational.
Fuller went 3-for-3 from the plate with a pair of doubles and scored once, while Brecheen was 2-for-2 with one double, two runs scored and a walk. Byng totaled 10 hits.
Reid Johnson helped out the Pirate offense by going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Bill McCarter, who ended up 1-for-2, and Carson Capps, who finished 1-for-3, each knocked in a run.
Parker Presley and Collin O’Grady were each 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Capps got the pitching win after working the first 3.2 innings and allowing three hits and only one walk while striking out seven. The two Stonewall runs were earned.
Trae Lowe pitched the rest of the way and gave up two hits and no walks while recording a strikeout.
Starter Jerrad Vaughn suffered the loss for the Longhorns after lasting just one inning. Okie Keeling came on in relief.
Keeling went 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Cameron Christian was 1-for-2 with one RBI. Ty Humphers (1-for-2), Kason Barnett (1-for-3 with a run scored) and Ian Heath (1-for-3 with a double) had the other Stonewall hits.
Dale 4, Asher 3
The Indians were limited to four hits and Dale compiled nine in the contest Thursday at the Latta Fall Tournament.
The Pirates overcame a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and a single run off an error in the bottom of the seventh.
Ace Trevor Martin took the pitching loss after giving up nine hits and three walks while striking out 10. Three of the four Dale runs were earned.
Michael McDonald, who went 1-for-3 with a double, drove home all three Asher runs. Teammate Patch Hamilton finished 1-for-3 and scored twice, and Cameron Grissom ended up 1-for-2.
Dale, ranked No. 2 in Class A, improved to 13-2 while the Indians (No. 7 in Class B) fell to 7-8.
Silo 4, Stonewall 3
An RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth inning enabled Silo to come out with a slim victory in the late pool play contest.
The Rebels held a 6-4 edge in total hits.
Cameron Christian and Okie Keeling were each 1-for-2 with one RBI and a walk, as Christian’s hit went for a double. Jarred Vaughn knocked in the other Longhorn run.
Vaughn, who relieved starter Cameron Brown, suffered the loss despite giving up just one hit and one walk over the final 1.1 innings.
Chase Corbin was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a pair of runs for Silo, while teammate Kyler Proctor finished 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.
Proctor got the pitching victory in relief of Corbin.
The Rebels, ranked No. 1 in Class A, improved to 13-0 this fall, while No. 12 Stonewall slipped to 6-8.
The tournament concludes today with games at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
By The Numbers
Thursday, Sept. 5
At Latta Invitational
Pool Play
Byng 10, Stonewall 2
STONEWALL 002 00 — 2 6 0
BYNG 640 0x — 10 10 2
Jarred Vaughn, Okie Keeling (2) and Kason Barnett; Carson Capps, Trae Lowe (4) and Bill McCarter. W – Capps. L – Vaughn. 2B – Ian Heath (S); Gage Fuller 2, Seth Brecheen, Reid Johnson (B). HL – Keeling 2-3, 1 RBI; Cameron Christian 1-2, 1 RBI; Ty Humphers 1-2, 1 RS; Barnett 1-3, 1 RS; Heath 1-3 (S); Gage Fuller 3-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Brecheen 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; McCarter 1-2, 1 RBI; Johnson 1-3, 2 RBIs; Capps 1-3, 1 RBI; Collin O’Grady 1-3, 1 RS, Parker Presley 1-3, 1 RS (B).
Dale 4, Asher 3
ASHER 200 010 0 — 3 4 1
DALE 000 003 1 — 4 9 1
Trevor Martin and Cameron Grissom; Shirey and Johnson. W – Shirey. L – T. Martin. 2B – Patch Hamilton, Michael McDonald (A); Herring, McQuain, Shirey (D). HL – Grissom 1-2; McDonald 1-3, 3 RBIs; P. Hamilton 1-3, 2 RS (A); Hunt 2-2, 1 RS; Johnson 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Shirey 2-4, 1 RS; McQuain 1-3, 2 RBIs; Herring 1-3, 1 RS; Collins 1-3 (D).
Silo 4, Stonewall 3
STONEWALL 102 000 0 — 3 4 0
SILO 101 101 x — 4 6 2
Cameron Brown, Jarred Vaughn (5) and Kason Barnett; Chase Corbin, Kyler Proctor (3), Carson Atwood (6) and Luke Jestis. W – Atwood. L – Vaughn. 2B – Cameron Christian (Stonewall); Proctor, Corbin (Silo). HL – Okie Keeling 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB: Christian 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Nuk Greenwood 1-3 (Stonewall); Corbin 2-2, 2 RBIs; Delton Roberts 1-2, 1 RS; Conner Cordell 1-2, 1 BB; Proctor 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Jestis 1-3 (Silo).
