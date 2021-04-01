PRAGUE — The Byng Lady Pirates smashed eight home runs in an 18-7 road win over Prague Tuesday night.
Byng, ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, improved to 10-6 on the season, while Class 4A No. 19 Prague slipped to 7-6.
Freshman standout Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went deep twice for the Lady Pirates, while Britney Brooks-Teel, McKinley Feazle, Kennedy Large, Hannah Boyd, Karissa Shico and Alexas Thompson also contributed to the BHS home run derby. Byng now has 38 home runs so far this spring, including 14 from Feazle.
The Lady Pirates finished with 17 total hits against the Lady Red Devils and 11 went for extra bases. Byng led 14-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning and coasted from there.
“Prague is a tricky place to play. You pull up and you start thinking every ball that you hit should go out. That’s the thinking that results in no balls getting out,” said Byng head coach Markus Carr.
“We just had girls executing what was asked of them every other day and that was the outcome,” he continued. “Our offensive game plan translates anywhere and it was good to see them trusting it and having fun doing it.”
Brooks-Teel finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Feazle went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Cooper-Rochovitz ended up 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and three runs scored, while Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Large’s home run was a grand slam.
Shico finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored as Byng’s leadoff hitter and Boyd went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Joelee Wiliams slapped a double and scored two runs for the visitors.
The Lady Red Devils finished with 13 hits, including a 3-for-3 effort from Julia Notangel that included a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Tessa Cooper also went 3-for-3 and scored a pair of runs for Prague, while Kailey Rich went 2-for-3. Kennedi Watkins knocked in two runs for the home team.
Byng meets Tupelo at 10 a.m today in the first round of the Turnpike Showdown in Roff.
Batterton homers twice in Latta win
LATTA — Taryn Batterton hit two home runs to help the Latta Lady Panthers knock off Bethel 10-2 Tuesday at the Latta Festival.
Earlier in the day, Latta dumped Purcell 11-3.
Latta 10, Bethel 2
Latta jumped out to a 6-0 lead and was off to the races.
Batterton led Latta’s 16-hit barrage, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Laraby Jennings finished 3-for-3 and knocked in a run and scored a run. Hailey Baber finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Jaylee Willis went 2-for-3 and also scored twice.
Brylea Russell also went 2-for-3 for the Lady Panthers and had two RBIs and a run scored. Brookly Ryan hit a double for the home team.
Annie Compton belted a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning for the Wildcats’ only runs of the game.
Latta 11, Purcell 3
Camryn Jesse and Triniti Cotanny each finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Lady Panthers past Purcell.
Latta led just 4-3 heading into the bottom of the third inning before reeling off seven unanswered runs.
Cotanny finished with two doubles for the home team. Brooklyn Ryan, Jaycie Prine, Laraby Jennings, Brylea Russell and Mallory Glen all contributed to Latta’s 11-hit offense. Russell’s hit was a double,
Missy Nimsey had two of Prague’s four hits, while Hannah Buchanan finished 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Latta is scheduled to host Vanoss at 4 p.m. today.
Big sixth inning carries Roff past Sulphur
SULPHUR — The Roff Lady Tigers exploded for 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally past Sulphur 17-8 Tuesday at the Sulphur Festival.
Roff roughed up Dickson 12-0 earlier in festival action.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class A, improved to 12-4 on the year. Sulphur, No. 4 in 5A, is now 9-3, while Dickson left town at 3-15.
Roff 17, Sulphur 8
Payton Owens continued her recent hitting tear, blasting three home runs. She finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a grand slam, eight RBIs and three runs scored and is currently sporting a red-hot .672 batting average.
Chloe Eldred blasted two home runs for the visitors, going 2-for-2 with two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-hit RHS attack.
Danleigh Harris also homered and went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Roff now has 50 home runs in 16 games this season. Owens leads the pack with 19, followed by Eldred with 12 and Paige Mayfield with 11. Harris is next with eight.
Meredith Jones led a 10-hit Sulphur offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Codi Reid finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Paisley Runyan ended up 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Shallen Mershon went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sulphur drew nine walks total in the contest compared to six for Roff.
Roff 12, Dickson 0
Roff used an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning to pull away early.
Payton Owens finished 3-for-3 with a home run three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup. Noth other Roff player had more than one hit, but Chloe Eldred smashed a grand slam and Maddie Adair finished 1-for-2 with a double.
Kailyn Gore went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers, while Rita Wartchow ended up 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored and Kendra Kirk finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Roff is scheduled to host half of the 2021 Turkpike Showdown (with the other games at Sulphur) Thursday and Friday. The Lady Tigers meet the Cyril-Madill winner at 1:30 today.
Early Tupelo lead spells trouble for Allen
TUPELO — Tupelo scored the first seven runs of the game and cruised past Allen 12-3 at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers improved to 2-11 on the season, while Allen fell to 6-7.
Tupelo finished with 10 hits and was lead by Raylee Jones, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Breonna D’Aguanno went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Ava Sliger hit a home run, walked once and collected three RBIs and three runs scored. Hailey Gibson went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored for the home team.
Hanna Harris led Allen at the plate, going 2-for-e with a three-run homer. Maycee Davis, Lilly Matthews and Cheyene McCarn had Allen’s other hits.
Allen travels to Savanna at 4:30 p.m. today.
Tupelo meets Byng at 10 a.m. today at the Turnpike Showdown in Roff.
Class A No. 5 Asher leaves Vanoss behind
WYNNEWOOD — Asher jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and bolted past Vanoss 14-1 in an elimination game Tuesday at the Red, White & Blue Conference Tournament in Wynnewood.
Asher, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improved to 10-3 on the year, while Vanoss is now 2-4.
Alexis Johnston led a 14-hit Asher offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Kathryn Dixson and Alexis Francis also went 3-for-3, Dixson had two RBIs and three runs scored, while Francis had two RBIs and scored twice.
Brinn Brassfield and Katrina Depew both went 2-for-2 to pace Vanoss at the pate.
Asher is scheduled to host Stratford and Pittburg in a festival beginning at 4 p.m. today.
The Lady Wolves host Seminole Friday night.
