WILBURTON — Senior Trae Lowe pitched three strong innings and had two RBIs to help the Byng Pirates blank Caney 13-0 Thursday at the Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament.
The tournament continues through Saturday. The tournament schedule was not available at press time.
Byng scored eight runs in the top of the second to pull away.
Lowe struck out three, walked one and allowed just two hits in the three-inning run-rule.
Seth Brecheen led a seven-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Reid Johnson clubbed two doubles, drove in three runs and scored a run.
Parker Presley finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored for the Pirates and Rylan Johnson went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Latta runs away from Santa Fe South
LATTA — The Latta Panthers took advantage of four errors, 11 walks and two hit batters in a 16-2 win over Santa Fe South Thursday at Panther Park.
The Panthers, now 3-3, host Stonewall at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Latta had only two trips to the plate, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first and 10 more in the second inning.
The Panthers had six hits by six different players.
Jackson Presley finished 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs, Kale Williams went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, DJ Van Atten finished 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored, Justin Kiker went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, Nik Schroeder went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Tucker Abney finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Ajay Kelough earned the mound win. He struck out three, walked two and surrendered two earn runs in 1.2 innings of work. Hunter Price and Kaleb Goodwin also saw mound action for the home team.
Roff roughs up Asher
ASHER — Roff pitcher Drew Sheppard limited host Asher to just three hits in five innings and the Tigers rolled to an 11-1 win over the host Indians.
Roff, now 5-1, traveled to Fort Cobb on Friday and is set to host Stonewall on Tuesday.
Sheppard struck out two, walked none and gave up just one earned run to secure the mound win.
Roff finished with eight hits by eight different players.
Conner Owens belted a triple, knocked in three runs, walked and scored a run for the Tigers. Coby Simon went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Cade Baldridge went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Tanner Graves and Sheppard both belted doubles for Roff.
Asher got base hits from Garrett Leba, Mike Mcdonald (who drove in the lone Asher run) and Jordyn Litson.
The Indians are now 1-4 and are scheduled to host McCurtain in a noon doubleheader today.
Navajo takes advantage of Stonewall miscues
FLETCHER — The Navajo Indians took advantage of seven Stonewall errors and defeated the Longhorns 9-1 Thursday at the Fletcher Tournament.
The game was knotted at 1-1 before Navajo scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the fifth inning to end the game early.
Kaleb Covey was the winning pitcher for the Indians. He struck out four, walked five and gave up just one earned run in the five-inning affair.
Starter Clayton Findley was solid on the mound in defeat for the Longhorns. He struck out seven, walked two and surrendered four earned runs in four innings.
Jacob Christian had two of Stonewall’s three hits. He finished 2-for-3 with a double and scored the only SHS run. Kasen Barnett went 1-for-1 with two walks for the Longhorns.
Jacob Tison had a triple and drove in three runs for Navajo, while Kyler Carter finished 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Caden Konen and Jackson Gilbert also hit doubles for the Indians.
Turner trips up Vanoss late
COLEMAN — Turner scored 11 runs over the final innings and turned back Vanoss 15-6 Thursday in the Coleman Tournament.
The Wolves were hurt by seven errors.
Vanoss ended with six hits, including a 2-for-4 effort by Racen Reed who walked, hit a double and had two RBIs.
Riley Carlos finished 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs. Gunner Haines walked twice, collected an RBI and scored a pair of runs.
Riley Vazquez absorbed the mound loss. He struck out three, walked six and allowed five earned runs in 4.2 innings. Three Vanoss pitchers combined for 11 walks and four hit batters.
