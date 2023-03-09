Byng shuts down Classen SAS twice

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School baseball team kicked off its 2023 spring season with a pair of lopsided District 4A-2 victories over Classen SAS Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
Byng won the opener 15-0 and recorded another shutout, this time 12-0, in Game 2.
The Pirates host Douglass at 4:30 p.m. Friday in their home-opener at Stokes Field and Coalgate visits Byng at noon on Saturday.
Game 1
Byng 15, Classen SAS 0
Byng scored six runs in both the first and second innings to race to a 12-0 lead. The Pirates scored three runs in the third to end the contest.
Mason Carter, Kendon Wood and Bo Boatwright all had two hits and drove in three runs each. Wood cracked a triple, Boatwright hit a double and Carter scored three runs.
Cooper McCage walked twice and scored a pair of runs, while Naaman Lee finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Lee was the winning hurler for Byng. He struck out six of the seven batters he faced and issued one walk. Freshman Hagen Graham finished up on the mound. He struck out two of the four batters he faced and gave up just one hit with no walks.
Abraham Mendoza was the losing pitcher for the Comets.
Game 2
Byng 12, Classen SAS 0
This one started the same way as the first one — with the Pirates scoring six runs in both the first and second innings.
BHS pitchers Kendon Wood and Chalin Robertson didn’t allow a hit in the three-inning contest. Wood struck out four and walked one in two innings.
Cooper McCage led an eight-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Pirate batting order.
Gage Streater cracked a bases-loaded triple for the Pirates. Ezekiel Griffin went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the locals, while Bo Boatwright ended up 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Hagen Graham finished 1-fro-1 with two RBIs and scored a run, while Dominic Turtle scored twice for the visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.