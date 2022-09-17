The Byng High School softball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and rally past host Ada 6-3 in a District 4A-2 matchup Thursday night at the Ada Softball Complex.
The Lady Pirates improved to 10-16 overall and 7-2 in 4A-2 play, while Ada fell to 15-8 and 5-3 in the district. Byng is sitting in the No. 3 spot while Ada is right behind in fourth.
“There are a few positives we can take from the loss. It wasn’t all bad,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong. “Byng played a heckuva defensive game. We aren’t going to make excuses. We just have to keep working.”
Ada has a pair of district home games on Monday and Tuesday against Seminole and Perkins-Tryon.
Byng hosted Allen on Friday and also has a pair of 4A-2 home games on Monday at Tuesday against Classen SAS and McLoud.
Ada struck first in the matchup with Byng. Bradi Odom drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the first and junior Jakobi Williams followed by hitting a laser beam home run over the left field fence to put the Lady Cougars ahead 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, AHS junior Trenity Duvall reached on an error and later scored on a passed ball to give Ada a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the third inning, Havyn Miller started off by reaching base on an error, went to third on a wild pitch and pinch-runner Ava Thompson scored on a base knock by Chloe Gaines that cut the Ada lead to 3-1.
Gaines would later trot home on an RBI single by Hailey Alexander that got the Byng team within 3-2.
Byng junior Alona Cooper-Rochovitz came up with a two-out, RBI base hit in the top of the fourth inning that knotted the score at 3-3.
In the top of the seventh inning, Byng loaded the bases with one out on singles by Alexander and Brayleigh Stephens and Hannah Wort was hit by a pitch. Joelee Willaims then ripped a pitch that appeared to ricochet off Ada second baseman Josie Morgan into center field. Two runs would score on the play, putting Byng ahead 5-3.
Torri Gustin drove in Byng’s final run with a sacrifice fly.
Cooper-Rochovitz and Alexander had two hits each in an eight-hit Byng offense.
Williams, Odom and Morgan all went 2-for-3 in Ada’s seven-hit outing, while Tyley Dotson clubbed a double.
Wort earned the pitching win for Byng. She struck out four, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in the complete-game outing. Odom absorbed the loss. She struck out six, walked four and hit a pair of batters in seven complete innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.