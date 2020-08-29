Just moments after the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers celebrated what they thought was a fastpitch victory over Byng, it was the lady Pirates who got the last hoorah.
The Lady Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh innings to rally past Pauls Valley 9-8 after one of the wildest endings imaginable Thursday evening at the Hill in Ada.
Byng trailed 8-6 with two outs in the seventh with freshman Alona Cooper at the plate and runners at first and second. PV relief pitcher Jaycee Green got Cooper to swing at strike three and most of the Lady Panthers begin celebrating an apparent win.
However, the ball got past Pauls Valley catcher Kadence Newsom for a dropped third strike and Cooper made her way to first base. Pauls Valley players were exiting the field to prepare for the end-of-game handshake, but the base paths remained full of Lady Pirates. Byng head coach Markus Carr immediately went to the home plate umpire and argued the game wasn’t over.
After both officials discussed the situation, the game restarted, much to the chagrin of PV coaches and fans.
Byng nine-hole hitter Hannah Boyd then stepped to the plate and hit the first pitch she saw to the gap in left-center field for a three-run, walk-off triple that gave the Lady Pirates the improbably win.
“It was a controversial call there at the end, but they got it right,” Carr told The Ada News following the game.
Carr explained the rule in question.
“The base isn’t considered occupied with two outs. They have to make a throw or tag a runner. The girl in the box (Cooper) understood it when she saw what was happening. It was a little softball savvy on our side,” he said.
“(Pauls Valley players) were running off the field and I have a girl on first base and second base and we’re staying ‘stay on the bag, stay on the bag.’ I have a coach (assistant Josh Turner) over here that is attentive to the game and hooks my batter up and makes sure she got on base,” Carr continued. “It was then up to me to ask the umpire for a little help to get the call right. It was a crazy moment.”
Boyd then delivered her clutch hit and excitement on the Byng side of the field ensued.
“We made one adjustment in the batter’s box and have a girl that buys into what I’m asking her to do and she had success doing it,” Carr said of Boyd’s big moment. “She’s probably 115 pounds soaking wet but she’s one of the toughest kids we have in our program.”
Byng trailed by four to begin the big seventh-inning comeback.
JoeLee Williams led off with a base hit and Kennedy Large followed with an RBI triple she clubbed to left-center. After a walk to Trenity Miller, Britney Brooks-Teel hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Kennedy and trimmed the PV advantage to 8-6.
Miller went to second on an infield hit by Alexa Thompson but was out in a close play at third when Karissa Shico grounded into a fielder’s choice.
That set up the crazy finish.
“It really shouldn’t have been that close. We didn’t make plays that we should make and made things a little harder on ourselves. But we fight and fight and fight,” Carr said. “We’re going through a little tough stretch but I was glad to see them compete and come out on the winning side of a tough game.”
Pauls Valley raced to a 4-0 lead before Byng scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.
Cooper led off that inning with a base hit and later scored on a two-out triple by Williams to get Byng within 4-1. Williams scored on a passed ball and Kennedy Large drew a walk. Miller then walloped a two-run homer well over the right-field fence that knotted the score at 4-4.
The trio of Boyd, Williams and Large had two hits apiece to lead a 10-hit Byng offense. Those three combined for five RBIs and four runs scored. Both of Large’s hits were triples.
Havyn Miller earned the pitching win for the Lady Pirates.
Kadence Newsom led a Pauls Valley 11-hit attack, finishing 3-for-3. Green went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kennedi Rambo was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Madilyn Hagood had two hits and scored twice for the Lady Panthers, while Carlie Vestle added a two-RBI double.
Byng was at Bethel Friday and faces Blanchard in a pair of district games on Monday (away) and Tuesday (at home).
