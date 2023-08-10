BYNG — The Vanoss High School baseball team grabbed an early 1-0 lead over Byng during a matchup between the two local squads Tuesday afternoon at Stokes Field.
The Wolves trailed just 2-1 after one inning.
However, Byng pushed across a whopping 18 runs in the bottom of the second inning on the way to a 20-1 victory.
Coach Shawn Streater’s team improved to 2-0 heading into the 49th Annual Dale Pirate Invitational. Byng meets Oktaha at 10 a.m. today in a first-round matchup. Oktaha opened its season with an 11-1 win over Wright City on Monday.
Byng 20, Vanoss 1
Vanoss staged a two-out rally in the top of the first started when Cash Wainscott was hit by a pitch. Cole Reeder then walked before Riley Carlos drove home a run with an RBI single to left field that gave the visitors their short-live 1-0 advantage.
Bo Boatwright blasted a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning that put Byng on top 2-1.
The huge second-inning BHS outburst included eight singles, nine walks — six in a row during one stretch — and four hit batters.
Mason Carter had two hits in the Byng volley while Ryan Shelton, Boatwright, Kendon Wood, Ezekiel Griffin, Callen Leslie and Naaman Lee also had base knocks in the frame.
Carter and Boatwright were the only multiple hit hitters for the Pirates, who finished with 10 total hits.
Gage Streater walked twice and was hit by a pitch. Malachi Schilreff stole two bases for the hosts.
Wainscott and Carlos had the only two Vanoss hits in the game.
Hagen Graham was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out four, walked one, hit two batters and allowed just one earned run in two innings. Cooper McCage tossed one scoreless inning of relief for the Byng team.
Matt Wood, Owen Sheppard and Carlos all saw mound action for the visitors.
