Byng scorches Mount St. Mary

BYNG — The Byng High School softball team got downright offensive against Mount St. Mary Tuesday night at the Bobby Johnson Softball Complex.
The Lady Pirates scored 14 runs in the first inning, piled up 20 hits and coasted past Lady Rockets 19-2 in a District 4A-2 matchup.
Byng improved to 9-16 overall and 6-2 in the district, while Mount St. Mary left town at 10-9
and 1-7.
Coach Markus Carr’s club is third in the 4A-2 standings behind Perkins-Tryon (8-0) and Tecumseh (6-1) and just above Ada (5-2). Byng travels to Ada at 4:30 p.m. today in a key district battle.
McKenzie Alford, Havyn Miller, Chloe Gaines and Aubrey Pope all had three hits apiece in the Byng offensive barrage. Alford finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Miller went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored; Gaines finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Pope ended up 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Joelee Williams finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Pirates, while Torri Gustin clubbed a pair of doubles and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the BHS lineup and Hailey Alexander finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Gracie Ragland was the winning pitcher for Byng, She struck out three, walked three and allowed one earned run in five innings.
The Lady Rockets had just four total hits, including a triple by Amelia Smith. She finished 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored for the visitors.
Byng had lost 12 straight games entering the week but started off on Monday with a convincing 25-4 win over Seminole. Against the Lady Chieftains, Williams had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored. Alexander finished 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Cooper-Rochovitz ended up 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored.
