Byng rolls past Douglass twice

BYNG — The Byng Pirates scored 31 runs in just four at-bats in a District 4A-2 sweep of Douglass Thursday in a pair of makeup games Thursday at Stokes Field.
Coach Shawn Streater’s bunch won the opener 12-0 and completed the sweep with a 19-0 victory. Byng improved to 13-4 overall and 8-1 in the district, while Douglass dropped to 1-17 and 0-10.
The Pirates were scheduled to face Weatherford and the host Longhorns Friday at the Jones Festival.
Byng then travels to Ada at 4:30 p.m. Monday and hosts the Cougars at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a pair of key District 4A-2 matchups between the two local rivals.
Game 1
Byng 12, Douglass 0
The Pirates erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to leave the Trojans behind. Byng took advantage of five Douglass errors.
The hosts finished with just five hits. Cole Tracy finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Caden Azlin went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and an RBI, while Bo Boatwright finished 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored.
Ryan Shelton and Naaman Lee had Byng’s other two hits. They both went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
Azlin earned the mound win. He struck out five of the seven batters he faced in two innings of work. Lee finished up and struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the third inning. Neither BHS pitcher allowed a hit.
Game 2
Byng 19, Douglass 0
The Pirates scored nine runs in the first inning and tacked on 10 more in the second.
Byng piled up 11 hits in two innings led by Cole Tracy who went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Bo Boatwright also ripped a triple, drove in a run and scored a run.
Gage Streater finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Byng, while Dillon Palmer went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Cooper McCage ended 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Callen Leslie came off the bench and went 1-for-1 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Bo Boatwright, Caden Azlin, Keith Cook and Naaman Lee also had hits for the home team.
Byng pitchers Boatwright and Tracy combined for three dominant perfect innings. Boatwright struck out all six of the batters he faced and Tracy followed by striking out the final three Douglass hitters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.