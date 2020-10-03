DALE — The fifth-ranked Byng Pirates won a Class A Regional championship in impressive fashion Thursday afternoon at Dale High School.
The local Pirates walloped host and No. 4 Dale 12-0 in the championship game and had defeated No. 9 Wister 5-2 earlier in a first-round matchup.
Byng, which has now won nine of its last 10 games, improved to 18-7 heading into next week’s Class A State Tournament which begins next Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City. Coach Shawn Streater’s team will be looking for its first fall state championship since 2004.
First Round
Byng 5, Wister 2
The Pirates trailed 2-1 before producing four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Riley McCage led off with an infield hit before Byng loaded the bases with a one-out walk to Carson Capps and a bunt single from Reid Johnson.
Parker Presley then clubbed a two-RBI double to center field that put Byng on top 3-2.
After Johnson was ruled out at third base on an appeal play, Seth Brecheen reached on an error in the Wister outfield that allowed Presley to score from second to make it 4-2.
Bill McCarter then smacked an RBI double that gave Byng it’s three-run cushion.
Reid Johnson and Presley both finished 2-for-3 to pace Byng at the plate.
Conner Hall hit a double as one of only four hits for the Wildcats. Landon Thornburg drove in two runs for Wister.
Presley fought through some wildness to earn the mound win for the Pirates. He struck out five, walked six, committed a balk but only allowed the two runs and four hits in the complete-game outing. Trey Krebbs absorbed the loss for Wister. he struck out three, walked three, committed a balk and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Championship
Byng 12, Dale 0
Sophomore Bill McCarter pitched five shutout innings in Byng’s surprising runaway win over the tradition-rich Pirates. He struck out four, walked one and scattered five hits in five shutout innings to earn the mound win.
Byng piled up nine hits in the run-rule, all singles.
Cade Azlin led the local Pirates at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Reid Johnson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Rylan Johnson finished 1-for-2 and scored two runs.
Seth Brecheen went 2-for-4 and scored a run and Trae Lowe drove in two runs. Riley McCage ended with two RBIs and a run scored.
Connor Kuykendall had two of Dale’s five hits, while both Carson Hunt and Cade McQuain went 1-for-2 for the home town Pirates.
Roff also punches ticket
ROFF — The second-ranked Roff Tigers rolled to a Class B Regional championship by wrecking Buffalo Valley 22-1 in a first-round contest and blanking No. 7 New Lima 18-0 in the title game Thursday at Tiger Field.
Coach Ead Simon’s bunch, now 27-2, will carry an impressive 23-game winning streak into next week’s Class B State Tournament, scheduled to begin Thursday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
First Round
Roff 22, Buffalo Valley 1
The Buffaloes didn’t manage a hit off Roff hurlers Tallen Bagwell and Drew Sheppard in the five-inning massacre. Bagwell struck out nine and walked none in four innings and Sheppard struck out three in his one inning of relief.
Meanwhile, four Buffalo Valley hurlers combined for two strikeouts, 15 walks and four hit batters. The Buffaloes (9-13) also committed three errors.
Dylan Reed paced the 11-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. Tanner Grave also went 2-for-3 and had a double, three RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Sheppard went 1-for-2 with two walks, five RBIs and a run scored. Cade Baldridge finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, while Trayson Miller went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and scored three times.
Conner Owens finished 1-or-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Kaden Darnell scored three times for the Tigers.
Championship
Roff 18, New Lima 0
This time it was Dylan Reed and Easton Riddle that tag teamed for a shutout. Reed tossed three innings to earn the victory. He struck out five, walked one, hit one and allowed just two hits. Riddle struck out two with no walks and allowed two hits in two innings.
Five Falcon pitchers combined for zero strikeouts, seven walks and four hit batters.
Tanner Graves blasted two home runs for Roff and finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-hit RHS attack. The Tigers’ 10 other hits came from 10 different players.
Trayson Miller finished 1-for-1 with two walks, a triple and three runs scored, while Coby Simon went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Kagan Huneycutt went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored and Drew Sheppard finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Beau Joplin, Caden Graves and Wil Jolin all finished 1-for-1 with a run scored. Conner Owens went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Roff.
Garrett Burgess had two of New Lima’s four hits. Ty Streater and Ty Morphis both added singles for the Falcons.
No. 2 Fort Cobb pulls away from Latta
FORT COBB — Second-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton broke open a tight ballgame with an 11-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning and ran away from No. 16 Latta in a 17-6 victory over the Panthers during the first round of the Class A Regional Tournament in Fort Cobb on Thursday.
The Mustangs improved to 22-7, while Latta dropped to 15-13. The Panthers needed to win a pair of games Friday to advance to next week’s Class A State Tournament.
Fort Cobb flexed its muscles with four home runs in the contest. Kyler Denton, Tyson Eastwood, Blayke Nunn and Jaxon Willits each clubbed homers for the home team.
Willits led a 13-hit Fort Cobb offense, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored from the top of the Mustang lineup. Denton finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Eastwood finished 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored and Nunn went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Both Jake Biddy and Brodie DeVaughan both went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Latta finished with seven hits, led by DJ Van Atten and Justin Kiker who both had two hits apiece. Van Atten went 2-for-2 with a run scored and Kiker finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tucker Abney went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the visitors.
Four different LHS pitchers combined for two strikeouts and seven walks. The Panthers were charged with three errors in the game.
Tupelo splits pair at regional
RED OAK — No. 8 Tupelo battered 16th-ranked Battiest 13-1 in the first round before dropping a 16-2 decision to No. 1 Red Oak in the title game of a Class B Regional Tournament in Red Oak on Thursday.
The Tigers, now 13-10, needed a win on Friday to advance to next week’s Class B State Tournament. The Eagle won the title with a 29-1 record.
First Round
Tupelo 13, Battiest 1
THS hurler Bentley Bills struck out nine, walked four and allowed just one earned run and two hits in the five-inning affair.
Cody Airington blasted two home runs for the Tigers. He finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored from the top of the Tupelo lineup.
Harley Davidson also went deep for the Tigers and went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Ty Bourland knocked in two runs for Tupelo. Hunter Davidson went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Colton Bourland went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Championship
Red Oak 16, Tupelo 2
Red Oak pitcher Denver Hamilton kept the Tupelo offense in check. He struck out nine, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings of work. Dalton Patten struck out two of the three batters in faced in one inning of relief.
Patten also had a monster outing at the plate for the high-flying Eagles. He crushed three home runs in a 4-for-4 outing that also included a double, six RBIs and four runs scored.
Dayson Fazekas went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored on Red Oak’s 12-hit barrage, while Hamilton went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Brex Caldwell finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Austin Place went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Eagles’ lineup.
Ty Bourland had two of just three Tupelo hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Peyton Bills had the other THS hit.
Asher falls short in nine innings
LOOKEBA — Asher pitcher beaned Lookeba-Sickles’ batter Gavin Houston with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning to force in the winning run in the host Panthers’ tense 3-2 win over the Indians in a Class B Regional Tournament championship game Thursday evening.
No. 3 Lookeba-Sickles advances to next week’s Class B State Tournament at 21-6. No. 6 Asher had another chance to punch its ticket on Friday, back at Lookeba-Sickles High School.
Earlier in a first-round matchup, Asher dropped No. 17 Duke 11-3.
Championship
Lookeba 3, Asher 2
Both teams scored a run in the first inning and the game stayed deadlocked at 1-1 through seven complete frames. Both teams again scored single runs in the eighth inning before the Panthers finally ended it in the ninth.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Asher’s Devon Lamb was hit by a pitch with two outs by Lookeba reliever Fabian Orozco but was stranded after Mike McDonald grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Cameron Grissom tied the game at 2-2 with a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Garrett Leba scored Asher’s first run on an RBI groundout by Bryson Martin in the bottom of the first inning.
Both teams had plenty of opportunities to score throughout the contest, stranding 10 base runners apiece.
Lookeba ace Jacob Vincent struck out 15, walked three and allowed two earned runs in seven innings in a no-decision. Orozco pitched two shutout innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
Martin, Asher’s starter, also pitched a gem. He struck out 14 and walked two in six innings of work. Hamilton’s relief stint included three strikeouts and five walks in 2.2 innings.
First Round
Asher 11, Duke 3
Asher hurler Devon Lamb struck out 13, walked four and allowed just five hits in the complete-game mound win for the Indians.
The Indians managed just five hits in the game but were also able to take advantage of seven walks, four hit batters and two Duke errors.
Bryson Martin paced the AHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored. Mike McDonald went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and Jordyn Litson finished 1-for-3 with a double and five RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.