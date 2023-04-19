BYNG — The Ada High School baseball team seemed to be in control early during a matchup with old rival Byng Monday night at Stokes Field.
However, the Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and rallied past Ada 6-2 for a key District 4A-2 victory.
The two teams met again Tuesday night in Ada.
Byng’s victory muddied up the District 4A-2 standings. Heading into Tuesday’s contest, Byng, Ada and McLoud all had identical 7-5 district records and were tied for third behind Chickasha (13-0) and Blanchard (10-1). Things will be much clearer by the time Friday night rolls around. Ada is set to host McLoud on Thursday, while Byng will host McLoud on Friday.
‘This week is going to determine a lot for us and Ada both. This is a big week for everybody,” Byng head coach Shawn Streater said following the game. “It’s going to come down to this week. We won’t know anything for sure until the end of our game with McLoud on Friday. We’ll see how it all pans out. We have to keep playing well.”
Ada scored a run in the top of the first inning. JD Dugan led off with a base hit, went to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Reid Samson reached safely on an error that gave Ada an early 1-0 edge. The Cougars had runners at first and second after a Cade Smith base hit to right field, but those players were stranded.
In the top of the third inning, Hunter McDonald reached on an error and Carter Freeland followed with a walk. After a wild pitch allowed the runners to advance, McDonald scored on a well-executed sacrifice bunt by Samson, giving Ada a 2-0 lead.
Byng finally scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kendon Wood drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a single by Preston Welch and stole third base. Wood scored on a ground ball to second base off the bat of Ryan Shelton that trimmed the AHS advantage to 4-1. The Pirates would go on to load the bases with one out, but Samson — Aad’s starting pitcher — got out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly out to center field.
Samson threw over 30 pitches in the frame and didn’t return to the mound. He struck out five, walked three and allowed one hit and one earned run in four innings of work.
Meanwhile, Byng’s ace Cooper McCage settled in and threw four shutout innings to close out the game. He allowed just two hits — a single to center field by Jack Morris with one out in the top of the fourth inning and an infield hit to Dugan with one out in the top of the fifth frame — during that span. He threw all seven innings and with seven strikeouts, two walks and allowed just one earned run.
“Cooper threw well. He threw all seven inning in just 78 pitches. That’s the key, just throwing strikes. He threw strikes and let his defense work a little bit. We got some big outs when we needed to,” Streater said.
Byng took the lead for good during its four-run volley in the bottom of the fifth inning. That uprising included doubles by McCage and Bo Boatright, a run-scoring single by Collin Christian and a sacrifice bunt by Shelton that drove in a run, a walk and an Ada error.
“I’m was proud of how the boys came alive right there when we needed it,” Streater said. “We were down and Ada was rolling. We found a way to kind of stop it and take the lead. And then we played well with the lead.”
Ada managed just four total hits in the game, including a 2-for-3 showing by Dugan.
Byng totaled six hits by six different players.
