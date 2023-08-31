BYNG — Senior Cooper McCage blasted a tie-breaking, two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Byng Pirates went on to top Tupelo 8-3 in a matchup of two of the top local teams in the area Tuesday night at Stokes Field.
Byng, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 10-5 on the year, while Class B No. 3 Tupelo dropped to 11-3.
Coach Shawn Streater’s club is set to host Class B No. 6 Kiowa at 4:30 p.m. today while Tupelo is at home against Rock Creek at 4 p.m. on Friday.
McCage’s shot over the left field fence came with a full count but Tupelo head coach Clay Weller said he thought McCage might have watched strike three a couple of times during the at-bat against THS hurler Davin Weller.
“Byng played well. Give them credit, we stranded too many runners (eight),” Weller said. “I really felt like Davin had McCage struck out twice in the at-bat before he hit the go-ahead home run, but we didn’t get the call. That’s baseball. We’re gonna be fine.”
Byng 8, Tupelo 3
Byng scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-RBI triple by Mason Carter, and run-scoring hit by Easton Welch and a Tupelo error.
Carter led a seven-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Five other BHS players had one hit each. Ryan Shelton, Kendon Wood and Bo Boatwright all had singles for the home team.
Dalton O’Dell paced Tupelo at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored from the top of the THS lineup. The Tigers also got base knocks from Teacyn Meek, Cash Wafford and Briesan Bastible. Meek and Wafford drove in runs for the visitors.
Davin Weller was solid in defeat for the Tigers. He struck out four, walked three and allowed three earned runs in 4.1 innings. Wafford finished up in relief.
Junior Naaman Lee was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out two, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in five innings. Bo Boatwright tossed the final two frames for the Pirates.
