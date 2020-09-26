BYNG — Reid Johnson hit three home runs and the Byng Pirates outscored their foes by a whopping 51-1 during a three-game run to a Class A District championship Thursday at Stokes Field.
Fifth-ranked Byng, which improved to 15-7 on the year, disposed of Haileyille 16-0 in the opener before sweeping by local foe Vanoss by counts of 16-0 and 19-1.
Game 1
Byng 16, Haileyville 0
The Pirates scored nine runs in the first inning and seven more in the second and the game ended in the third frame via the run-rule.
Trae Low paced an 11-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Capps finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Riley McCage ended up 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Reid Johnson went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Bill McCarter went 1-for-1 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Rylan Johnson finished 1-for-2 with to run scored and Dillon Palmer went 1-for-1 with a double, and RBI and a run scored.
Parker Presley finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Capps and reliever Caden Azlin combined for five strikeouts and one walk in a three-inning no-hitter.
Bryce Holloway absorbed the mound loss. He walked five with no strikeouts in 1.1 innings.
Game 2
Byng 16, Vanoss 0
Reid Johnson finished 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-hit Byng barrage.
Just like in Game 1, the Pirates scored nine runs in the first inning and seven more in the second to end the game early.
Caden Azlin went 2-for-2 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored for the Pirates, while Bill McCarter finished 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Carson Capps went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Seth Brecheen finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cooper McCage also scored a pair of runs for the home team.
Game 3
Byng 19, Vanoss 1
The Pirates scored eight runs in the bottom of the first to rally from a 1-0 deficit and bury the Wolves. Byng pushed across eight runs in the bottom of the first and 11 more in the second inning.
Johnson had another big game for the hosts, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and a run scored. Dillon Palmer went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and walked once, while Bill McCarter finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Trae Lowe went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and three runs scored.
Carson Capps went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the BHS batting order, while Cooper McCage went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Ty Wilson came off the bench and went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
Racen Reed went 2-for-2 with a run scored from the top of the Vanoss lineup. Dylan Deatherage and Riley Vazquez had the other hits for the Wolves.
Dillon Palmer earned the mound win for Byng. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just two hits and one earned run. Ty Wilson struck out one in an inning of relief.
Reed was the losing pitcher. He walked five and struck out two in two innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.