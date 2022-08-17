Byng powers past host Seminole, 21-8

SEMINOLE — With a final score more indicative of a high school football game. Joelee Williams and the Byng Lady Pirates swung some big sticks and outslugged host Seminole 21-8 in a crazy fastpitch softball game Monday night.

Byng improved to 3-4 on the young season and traveled to Mount St. Mary Tuesday night. The Lady Pirates host Idabel at 5 p.m. Thursday.

William’s led an 18-hit Byng barrage, going 3-for-4 with two inside-the-park home runs, a grand slam, a triple, six RBIs and four runs scored. Brayliegh Stephens went a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Torri Gustin finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors.

Havyn Miller went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while McKenzie Alford ended up 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.

Speedy leadoff hitter Alona Cooper-Rochovitz also slapped an inside-the-park home run and finished 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hailey Alexander supplied a double, one of eight extra-base hits for Byng.

Byng led 3-2 after two innings but exploded for nine runs in the top of the third inning. Seminole trimmed the BHS advantage to 13-8 after five innings but the Lady Pirates pushed across a six-spot in the top of the sixth inning to pull away.

The two squads combined for eight errors — five by the Lady Chieftains and three by Byng.

