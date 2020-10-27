BYNG — The Byng High School softball team landed four senior players on the All-District 4A-2 fastpitch team released last week.
Brittany Brooks-Teel is the District 4A-2 first baseman, Kennedy Large is one of the three 4A-2 outfielders and both Trenity Miller and McKinley Feazle were all-district utility player selections.
“These are outstanding young ladies and well-deserving of their postseason awards,” said Byng head coach Markus Carr. “All four of them love the game, work extremely hard, and represent their families and this program very well. As coaches. we ask a lot of them and I’m extremely happy for their success.”
Feazle and Miller were also selected for the All-Lake Country Conference teams and Feazle, Large and Miller were part of the 3A-4A Middle East All-Region team.
Emmy Guthrie of Lone Grove was named the District 4A-2 Player of the Year. Chloe Yeatts of Lone Grove is the 4A-2 Offensive Player of the Year and Allyson Arthur of Chickasha and Lexi Meadows of Lone Grover were selected as Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
The 4A-2 Pitcher of the Year is Riley Grant of Plainview.
Brooklyn Charnock of Plainview, Mak Grey of Blanchard and Jess Czikra of Bridge Creek were the all-district pitchers.
Lone Grove’s Noa Dodson was the 4A-2 second baseman and the pair of Jayme Joyce of Blanchard and Riley Lee of Plainview were co-third basemen.
Bridge Creek’s Kaylee Edwards was chosen as the all-district shortstop.
The 4A-2 outfield includes Jordan Ramsey of Lone Grove and Emylee Campbell of Blanchard.
All of the following were picked as all-district utility players: Stormy Haynes of Blanchard, Malea McMurtrey of Lone Grove, Logan Ketchum of Lone Grove, Brinkley Campbell of Plainview, Abby Tierney of Madill, Emilie Johnson of Madill, Lainey Morrow of Bridge Creek, Danielle Burrleson of Bridge Creek, Lexi Albright of Chickasha and Alli Bordwine of Chickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.