STONEWALL — Bo Boatwright and Caden Azlin combined for a one-hit shutout and the Byng Pirates blanked Stonewall 12-0 in a matchup of local fall baseball teams Thursday at Gibson Field.
The Pirates, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 12-4 on the season, while Stonewall slipped to 4-12.
Boatwright pitched the first two innings for Byng in the four-inning run-rule win. He struck out three, walked none and allowed just one hit. Azlin tossed the final two frames and ended up with two strikeouts, one walk and allowed no hits.
Ryan Guffey was tagged with the loss. He struck out five, walked four and hit a pair of batters in 3.1 innings.
Byng scored six times in the top of the first inning to surge ahead.
Junior Dylen Cotten slugged a grand slam in Byng’s nine-hit attack, while Azlin finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run.
Cole Tracy finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Byng lineup, while Mason Carter went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Junior Angel Gutierrez had Stonewalls’s only base hit.
Byng returns to action Monday with a Labor Day contest at 1 p.m. at Stuart. Stonewall travels to the Varnum Festival at 2 p.m. Monday.
Roff powers past Tushka
ROFF — The Roff Tigers pounded four home runs — including a grand slam by Easton Riddle — in a 16-4 win over Tushka Thursday at Tiger Field.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 11-1 with its eighth straight victory. Tushka — No. 11 in Class A — dropped to 10-6.
The host Tigers put the game away with a 10-run explosion in the bottom of the second inning in a contest that ended after three frames.
Bill McCarter, Dylan Reed and Brand Wilson also ripped home runs for Roff.
Riddle led an 11-hit RHS offense, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a run scored. McCarter went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Wilson finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Reed ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored from his leadoff spot, while Drew Sheppard went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and scored two times.
Kagan Huneycutt walked three times and scored two runs for the home team.
Sheppard picked up the pitching win. He struck out two, walked five and allowed three earned runs in three innings.
Tushka was limited to four total hits. Chayden Cravins finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Lex Simon went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Austin Self finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Three THS hurlers combined for two strikeouts and 11 walks.
Roff played the host Rams and Wright City Friday at the Rattan Festival. The Tigers then travel to Byng at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a matchup between two of the top teams in the area.
Airington leads Tupelo past Asher
ASHER — Tupelo’s Cody Airington turned in a dominant complete-game outing on the mound and hit a home run to help the Tigers ease past host Asher 7-3 Thursday night.
Coach Clay Weller’s club, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 8-3 on the season, while No. 16 Asher fell to 3-7.
Airington struck out 14, walked two and allowed just one earned run in seven solid innings on the mound. He finished 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored in an eight-hit THS offense.
Tupelo leadoff hitter Colton Bourland paced the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Brody McCollum went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Devan Lamb had two of the three Asher hits. He went 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored. Peyton Leba had Asher’s other hit.
Four Indian pitchers combined for six strikeouts, six walks and three hit batters.
Tupelo is back in action Tuesday at Coleman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.