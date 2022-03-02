BYNG — The Byng Pirates kept their playoff hopes alive with a 75-66 win over Tecumseh Monday in a Class 4A Regional Tournament consolation contest inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
The Pirates improved to 16-9 on the year and battled Broken Bow on Tuesday in the regional consolation championship contest. The Savages handed Byng a 67-61 loss in a Class 4A District Tournament championship game on Feb. 18 in Broken Bow.
“Our team definitely took a leap today in a competitive playoff game and environment. They all stepped up and did their parts and rose to the occasion to help us get the win and continue our season,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “
“Next up is a rematch of the district title game with Broken Bow. I know our team, and myself still have a bad taste in our mouths from our performance against them in the previous meeting,” he continued. “And I know we will be eager to have a better effort. It is all on the line now with the winner advancing to the area tournament and the loser going home. I have extreme confidence in our team and look forward to the challenge.”
The Pirates got off to a good start against Tecumseh, racing to a 19-11 first-quarter lead.
Tecumseh kept it close by outscoring Byng 35-33 over the middle two quarters to cut the BHS advantage to 52-48 heading into the fourth period. The Pirates then put the game away with a 23-19 surge to end the game.
Byng sophomore Malachi Schilreff exploded for a game-high 35 points to pace the Byng offensive attack. He hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Cade Azlin followed with 14 points, while Carter Colombe sank a pair of 3-point buckets and also reached double figures with 12.
Ben Corley led Tecumseh’s offense with 17 points, while Brennon Carter was next with 11. Brady Overstreet added 10 points for the Savages. Both Jase Edwards and Jaxon Meyers just missed double figures with nine points apiece.
