OKLAHOMA CITY — Byng High School players Daniel Lacy, Andrew Cruz, Eduardo Hernandez and Tyer Ware all got their first taste of state tournament tennis last weekend at Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Although the Pirates didn’t have much success to report, Byng head coach Toby Sanders said his squad gained valuable experience to carry forward into next spring.
“It seems like a long time since last August when we started the year,” Sanders said. “We didn’t know what the future held for us. Everything didn’t go exactly as planned, but I am proud of the ones that stuck with it and continued to work hard and get better.”
In No. 1 Singles, Daniel Lacey dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Even Senger of Elk City. In an elimination game, Zac Daley of Wagoner came away with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
Andrew Crew was shut out by Carter Senger of Elk City 6-0, 6-0. Cruz then got the best of Zane Heise of Mount St. Mary 7-6, 6-0. Victory Christian’s Nino Carabello eased past Cruz 6-3, 6-1 in the consolation quarterfinals.
In the No. 1 Doubles draw, Byng’s Eduardo Hernandez and Tyler Ware started off with a tough three-set 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 loss to Wagoner’s Brandon Drake and Logan Sterling. The Oklahoma Christian Academy duo of Karson Melton and Carson Thomas eliminated the Byng team with a tight 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
