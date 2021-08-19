DALE — Ace Conner Kuykendall threw a no-hitter and the host Dale Pirates blanked Byng 4-0 Tuesday night.
It was the Byng Pirates’ (4-1) first loss of the year, while the Dale Pirates improved to 3-1.
Kuykendall struck out eight and walked three in the complete-game gem.
Dale’s Dayton Forsythe led off the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.
The host Pirates later scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth for some insurance. Kash Van Brunt ripped a two-RBI double in that frame, while T Rector drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly.
Easton Edmondson had Dale’s only other hit off Byng hurler Dillon Palmer, who was strong in defeat. He struck out seven, walked two and gave up two earned runs in six innings of work.
Byng is back in action at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, facing Tushka in the first round of the Tupelo Fall Baseball Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.