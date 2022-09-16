BYNG — Don’t look now, but the Byng High School baseball team is on a roll.
The Pirates held off Tushka 5-4 Tuesday night at Stokes Field for their sixth straight victory. Byng, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improved to 13-8 on the year, while the Tigers — No. 6 in Class A — fell to 13-5.
Coach Shawn Streater’s club will have another tough test at 4:30 p.m. today when Class B No. 1 Roff comes to town.
The game with Tushka was a dandy. The game was tied 3-3 before Byng got a clutch two-run home run from Bo Boatwright with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mason Carter had drawn a walk before Boatwright’s blast sailed over the fence in right field.
The home run was one of just four Byng hits in the game. Gage Streater went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double, while Cooper McCage and Kendon Wood had the other two BHS hits.
McCage was the winning pitcher for the home team. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed just four hits and one earned run in the strong complete-game effort.
Landon Griffin paced Tushka at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tuff Carey went 1-for-2 and scored a run, while Ryan Vessels finished 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Griffin absorbed the mound loss. He struck out eight, walked five and allowed two earned runs in four innings of relief.
Dale pulls away
from Latta late
DALE — The host Dale Pirates broke open a close game with an eight-run volley in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to an 11-2 run-rule victory over old rival Latta on Tuesday.
Dale, ranked No. 9 in Class A, improved to 14-8 on the year, while No. 12 Latta slipped to 10-13.
Kash Van Brunt blasted a three-run homer in the big Dale fourth inning. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to pace a 12-hit Dale offense,
Easton Edmondson went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the DHS lineup, while Casen Richardson finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Denton Forsythe also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored once for the hosts, while Dason Sheppard and Jake Green both hit doubles,
JB Leaver was the winning pitcher for the Pirates. He struck out four, walked one and allowed two earned runs in five innings.
Latta’s two runs came on a two-RBI single by Deakon Smith in the top of the fifth inning. The Panthers loaded the bases when Reese Littlefield reached on an error but the comeback stopped there.
Holden Lee led a seven-hit Latta offense, going 2-for-2 with a run scored. No other Latta player had more than one hit.
Littlefield was the losing hurler for the visitors. He struck out one, walked one and hit a batter in three innings.
Stonewall swats
Stuart Hornets
STUART — The Stonewall Longhorns piled up 15 hits, including two doubles apiece from Ryan Guffey and Garrett Gambrel, in a 13-4 triumph over Stuart on the road Tuesday night.
The Longhorns improved to 15-11 this fall, while Stuart — ranked No. 12 in Class B — stumbled to 11-14.
Stonewall jumped out to a 7-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning and never looked back,
Guffey finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Gambrel went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored,
Leadoff hitter Mika Matt went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Longhorns, while Teagus Pogue finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. Angel Gutierrez also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice for the visitors.
Guffey was the winning hurler for Stonewall. He struck out seven, walked two, hit a pair of batters and allowed just three hits and two earned runs in five innings.
Nolan Stewart led Stuart at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Kobe Wilson finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and a run scored for the Hornets, while Colt Carlton went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored.
Stonewall is competing in the Ripley Tournament that started Thursday and continues through Saturday.
