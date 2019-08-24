TUPELO – Trae Lowe fired a three-inning one-hitter and went 2-for-3 from the plate with two runs batted in and a walk Thursday as the Byng Pirates mangled Moss 16-1 in the first round of the Tupelo Tournament.
In other first-round games, Tushka defeated the host Tigers 8-4 and Calera edged Vanoss 6-2.
Tournament games were rained out Friday. A revised schedule for today was not available at press time.
Lowe allowed no walks and struck out a pair as the lone run he allowed was earned.
Riley McCage was also 2-for-3 for the Pirates to go with one RBI and three runs scored. Gage Fuller ended up 1-for-2 and drove home four runs and scored once.
Seth Brecheen and Collin O’Grady were each 1-for-3 with a run scored. Brecheen knocked in two runs and O’Grady, who doubled, had one RBI in the leadoff spot.
Byng totaled just seven hits and was helped by five Moss errors. Moss pitching also issued four walks.
Tushka 8, Tupelo 4
Three Tupelo players – Ty Bourland, Kody Price and Cody Airington – had two hits apiece as Tupelo matched Tushka with 10 total, but it wasn’t enough as the host Tigers dropped an 8-4 decision in the opening round of the Tupelo Tournament.
Bourland went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a walk while Price and Airington each finished 2-for-4. Price also doubled once, knocked in a run and scored one time.
Harley Davidson, who took the pitching loss also doubled once and drove in a pair of runs. Teammate James Beach was 1-for-1 with a run scored and a walk.
Davidson allowed five runs off seven hits with five strikeouts and six walks. Tye Gould came on in relief with two outs in the fifth.
Calera 6, Vanoss 3
The Vanoss Wolves jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the top of the third inning, but a two-run bottom half of the third, a single score in the fourth and a three-run fifth enabled Calera to register the victory in the opening round of the Tupelo Tournament.
Vanoss out-hit Calera, 9-6, as Riley Vasquez led the way with a 3-for-4 effort from the plate. Wyatt Knickmeyer went 2-for-2 with one RBI and Riley Knickmeyer was 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored.
Colten Bird, who was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk, suffered the loss after pitching all six innings. He allowed six hits and only one walk while striking out seven. Only one of the six runs scored off Bird was earned.
