BYNG — Sophomore Cooper McCage tossed a three-inning, no-hitter and the Byng Pirates belted Milburn 15-0 Monday at Stokes Field.
Byng, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 7-2 on the season, while Milburn dropped to 0-3.
McCage struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced. Milburn’s first batter of the game reached on an error.
Byng exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the second to pull away.
The Pirates had eight hits in the contest, led by Dylen Cotton who went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Mason Carter finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Caden Azlin hit a double and scored twice.
Cole Tracy finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and three runs scored as Byng’s leadoff man.
The Pirates were at Tushka Tuesday before facing Asher at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 42nd Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Latta walks past Whippets
VARNUM — The Latta Panthers took advantage of 10 walks, three hit batters and three errors and rolled past host Varnum 18-1 in a Monday road trip.
Latta, ranked No. 14 in Class A, improved to 4-2 on the year, while Varnum dropped to 1-4.
Jackson Presley hit a home run for Latta and went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Abbott finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as Latta had six total hits. Tucker Abney hit a double, while Jose Morales and Nik Schroeder had Latta’s other hits.
Jake LaMack was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He struck out two, walked one and gave up two hits and one earned run in three innings.
The Panthers hosted Stuart on Tuesday before heading to the 42nd Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament. Latta meets Calera at 7 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest.
Roff keeps Am-Po in check
AMBER — Roff hurler Brand Wilson tossed five strong innings and the Tigers trounced host Amber-Pocasset 11-1 Monday night.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 7-1 on the season, while Class A No. 15 Amber-Pocasset dropped to 5-3.
Wilson struck out three, walked one, scattered three hits and gave up no earned runs in five innings. He got relief help from Bill McCarter, who walked two and didn’t give up a run or a hit in two innings.
Roff took advantage of eight walks, two hit batters and four Am-Po errors.
The Tigers piled up 11 hits, led by Easton Riddle who went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order, while McCarter went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Tallen Bagwell doubled and scored a run, while Wilson ended up 1-for-2 with three walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Roff meets Varnum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 42nd Annual Roff Tournament.
