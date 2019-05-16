BYNG — Eight members of the Byng High School baseball team were recognized when the Lake Country Conference released its list of postseason award winners earlier this week.
Trenton Shaw was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the Pirates.
Nolan Feezle was one of two Co-Pitchers of the Year. Marietta’s Javier Sanchez was also named one of the top two pitchers in the conference.
Comanche head coach Toby Wilson, a former Latta High School standout, was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Indians to the Lake Country Conference championship.
Sulphur’s Reese Ratchford was named the Newcomer of the Year.
Other top awards included MVP Rylee Holmes of Kingston and Offensive Player of the Year Britton Sperry of Plainview.
The Byng duo of Collin O’Grady and Tyler Bargas were named to the all-conference team. Sulphur’s Nash Matlack and Taigen White also made that list.
Other all-conference players were Quade Hays and Nick Wilson of Tishomingo, Conner Brister and Braden Mcgeehee of Kingston, Braden Landis and Layne Davis of Plainview, Case Coble and Ethan Nixon of Madill, Zach Mayes and Jacob McLenden of Comanche, Casen Presgrove and Nate Suddeth of Lone Grove, Brice Tibbs and Rusty Beard of Dickson and Trace Stewart and Seth Brown of Marietta.
Byng players included on the honorable mention list were Brylen Janda, Seth Brecheen, Trae Lowe and Gage Fuller.
