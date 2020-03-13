Byng pair honored by Lake Country Conference

BYNG — The Byng junior duo of Britney Brooks-Teel and Kennedy Large was named to the 2020 Lake Country Conference All-Conference team released earlier this week.
Thanks in part to the leadership of those Lady Pirates, Byng was within a game of advancing to the Class 4A Area Tournament this season.
Comanche standout Brooklin Bain — who has signed to play basketball at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond — was named the Lake Country Conference MVP.
Sulphur senior Korie Allensworth — who has signed with Louisiana Tech — was named the LCC Offensive player of the Year and Plainview's Amiya Howard was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Other members of the all-conference team include Abby Beck of Sulphur, Payton Jones of Plainview, Avrie Weeks of Kingston, Sienna Young of Dickson, Britny Henderson of Kingston, Gracee Miller of Comanche, Jayden Weiburg of Madill, Kady Lynch of Sulphur, Reagan Chaney of Plainview, Toriauna Douglass of Marietta, Emily Roden of Comanche and Payton James of Sulphur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.