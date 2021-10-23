BYNG — Two Byng players and two Sulphur players were honored when the Lake Country Conference postseason awards were announced earlier this week.
Byng senior Hannah Boyd and sophomore McKenzie Alford were named to the all-conference team. The Sulphur pair of Carlee Cole and Ally Dixon were also on the list.
Boyd hit .400 for the Lady Pirates this fall with five triples, eight doubles, 19 RBIs and 36 runs scored. She also finished 20-of-21 in stolen base attempts.
Alford batted .395 with a triple, seven doubles, 28 RBIs and 22 runs scored. She also walked 12 times and had 24 stolen bases.
Dixon hit .313 with two home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 20 RBIs and 24 runs scored. She also walked 14 times, stole 10 bases and was caught only once.
Cole hit .432 with seven RBIs and 24 runs scored. She walked 15 times and was 14-of-15 in stolen base attempts.
It’s no surprise that Lone Grove, which won the Class 4A state championship this fall, dominated the conference postseason awards list.
Malea McMurtrey, who finished 2-for-4 with a double in Lone Grove’s 3-2 win over Tecumseh in the state title contest, was named the Lake Country Conference Player of the Year.
Chloe Yeatts of Lone Grove was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Nay Nay Turner was named the Newcomer of the year and Dennis Furr was named the Coach of the Year.
Taryn Martin of Plainview was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Riley Grant of Plainview was named the Pitcher of the Year.
Following are the remaining all-conference players listed by school:
COMANCHE: Caity Blair and Miykayla Slovak
DICKSON: Shelby Beard and Makenna Day
KINGSTON: Raegan Davis and Lanie French
LONE GROVE: Logan Ketchum and Lexi Meadows
MADILL: Emilye Jonnson and Dahlia Marris
MARIETTA: Haven Mathews and Kaylie Douglass
PLAINVIEW: Izzy Norton and Brinkley Campbell
TISHOMINGO: Jayden Anderson and Cheyenne Wood
