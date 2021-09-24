BYNG — All of a sudden the Byng High School softball team’s offense has come alive.
Byng mauled Mount St. Mary 16-0 Wednesday night in a District 4A-2 makeup game and have now won three straight contests. The Lady Pirates swept past McLoud by counts of 21-2 and 14-3 for two more district wins Tuesday night and have scored a combined 51 runs during that three-game span. Byng had scored a total of four runs in its previous six contests.
Coach Markus Carr’s club improved to 12-12 on the season and could still finish as high as third in the tough 4A-2 standings. Seminole is holding down the No. 3 spot with a 7-4 district record followed by Byng at 6-4 and Ada at 5-5.
The Lady Pirates end a busy week with three tough matchups. Byng was at Perkins-Tryon Thursday night, travel to old rival Latta at 5 p.m. today and host local rival Ada at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Byng 16, Mount St. Mary 0
Byng opened the game up with seven runs in the top of the third inning.
The Lady Pirates piled up 14 hits through five innings, led by Havyn Miller who went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Alexa Thompson finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and two runs scored, while McKenzie Alford went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored. Hannah Boyd went 2-for-4 with a double and scored three times, while Joelee Williams ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Torri Gustin finished 1-for3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors.
BHS hurlers Thompson, Miller and Gracie Ragland combined for seven strikeouts, no walks and allowed just two Mount St. Mary hits.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Game 1
Byng 21, McLoud 2
Byng led 12-2 after three innings but pulled away with nine runs in the top of the fourth frame.
Freshman McKenzie Alford went bananas in leading an impressive 25-hit Byng barrage. She finished a perfect 5-for-5 with three doubles, seven RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Hannah Boyd also turned in a 5-for-5 effort that included a double, two RBIs and five runs scored from the top of the Byng batting order.
Abby Inman went 4-for-5 with an RBI and four runs scored, while Alexa Thompson finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Megan Roden went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Joelee Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Torri Gustin ended up 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Pirates.
Thompson was the winning pitcher for Byng. She struck out five, walked three and allowed just two hits and two earned runs in the four-inning contest.
Game 2
Byng 14, McLoud 3
Byng used an eight-run volley in the bottom of the second in the four-inning run-rule.
Junior Alexa Thompson keyed a 10-hit BHS offense, going 2-for-3 with two triples and five RBIs. Havyn Miller finished 2-for-2 with a double and scored a run, while Torri Gustin went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Leadoff hitter Hannah Boyd finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs, while McKenzie Alford went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored three times. Mattie White went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Megan Roden walked and was credited with two RBIs.
Miller was the winning hurler for Byng. She finished three strikeouts, one walk and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings.
