Byng offense erupts in win over Ada

BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates put together a hit parade Friday evening during the 2019 Byng-Latta Back to School Classic.
Unfortunately for the Ada Lady Cougars, they suffered the consequences.
Coach Markus Carr watched his Byng team bury local rival Ada 20-2 in a pool play game at Bobby Johns Field.
The Lady Pirates improved 4-1 on the season, while Ada slipped to 2-3.
Byng scored six runs in both the first and second innings and reeled off eight more runs in the third frame. The Lady Pirates were aided by five Ada errors and five walks.
Byng piled up 18 hits, while Pirate pitchers Addison McGill and McKinley Feazle combined to allowed just one hit (a line drive single to center by Torri Bracy with one out in the bottom of the first inning) four strikeouts and one walk.
Hitting leaders for Byng included:
• Feazle went 4-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Byng lineup.
• Trenity Miller finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.
• Kennedy Large blasted a solo home run in a 1-for-2 performance that incldued a walk and three RBIs.
• Brittany Brooks-Teel settled for a 2-for-4 effort after being robbed of a third hit by a nice sliding catch by Ada center fielder Kinsley Goza. Brooks-Teel also had two RBIs.
• Alana Crain finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
• Joelee Williams went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
• McGill finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
