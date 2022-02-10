BYNG — The Byng boys and girls basketball teams both snared victories over Marietta Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse. But both head coaches had much different reactions to the victories.
The Byng girls nearly saw the Lady Indians complete a fourth-quarter rally before holding off Marietta 61-58.
The Lady Pirates improved to 12-6 on the season, while Marietta left town at 10-9.
And in the boys contest, the Pirates had their way with Marietta early and often in a convincing 86-33 drubbing.
The Pirates improved to 12-7, while Marietta sank to 3-16.
BHS girls coach Luke Clark said his team must play to its potential moving forward.
“There’s not much more to say other than we escaped with a win,” he said. “We never want to take a win for granted because as someone who has taken my fair share of beatdowns, I understand they’re hard to come by maybe better than anyone. But we know we’re capable of much more than what we showed tonight. Our focus going forward is to get back to playing like the team we’re capable of being.”
Byng boys coach Zack Samaha said his club may be hitting its stride just at the right time.
“I thought our boys came out and gave great effort throughout the game. They played connected and together with an emphasis on getting stops and finding the best shot for the team,” he explained.
“I am very happy with where we are as a team. The boys are rounding into form and we want to be playing our best basketball of the season at this point heading into playoffs,” he continued. “We have three regular-season games left and our goal is to continue to learn, improve, grow and most of all stay healthy as we head into the final stretch.”
Both Byng squads are at Sulphur Friday night and at Comanche on Saturday.
GIRLS
Byng 61, Marietta 58
The Lady Pirates looked like they might pull away after jumping out to leads of 20-18 and 35-29 by halftime. Byng stretched its lead to 47-37 after three quarters before the Lady Indians came storming back.
Marietta outscored the home team 21-14 in the fourth period before Byng was able to hang on.
Alona Cooper hit four 3-pointers and led the Lady Pirates with 19 points. Cadence Carlos followed with 13 and Deesa Neely also hit double figures with 12.
Laney Waters hit a pair of 3-pointers for her six points.
Toriauna Douglass led the Marietta offense with 19 points and also sank four 3-point shots, but no other MHS player hit double digits.
Haven Matthews, Reagan Denham and Madison Torres all just missed double figures with nine points each.
BOYS
Byng 86
Marietta 33
Byng lead 21-7 after the first quarter and outscored Marietta 22-8 in the second period to build a 43-15 halftime lead. Byng continued to pour it on the Indians, outscoring the visitors 43-18 over the final two frames.
Malachi Schilreff led a balance Byng attack with 16 points, while Coper McCage followed with 11. Both Carter Colombe and Ryan Hamilton added 10 points each.
Bo Boatwright followed with eight points, while Cade Azlin hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Marietta got a team-high 12 points from Easton Hartman and eight points from Damoron Green.
