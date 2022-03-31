Byng no-hits Seminole twice in Class 4A-2 play

BYNG — The Byng High School baseball team defeated Seminole Monday and Tuesday and didn’t allow a single hit to the Chieftains.
On Monday, pitcher Dillon Palmer kept the Seminole offense in check in a 10-0 Byng victory at Stokes Field. Tuesday, host Seminole couldn’t muster a hit off the Byng pitching pair of starter Bo Boatwright and reliever Cooper McCage.
Coach Shawn Streeter’s club is now 7-1 on the year and 6-0 in District 4A-2 play, while Seminole dropped to 2-11 and 0-8.
Tuesday, March 29
Byng 9, Seminole 1
The game was knotted at 1-1 before Byng scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to get some breathing room.
The Pirate offense wracked up 11 hits in the contest and took advantage of five Seminole errors.
Cole Tracy led the Pirates at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Cooper McCage finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Naaman Lee ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Bo Boatwright pitched the first four innings to pick up the mound win. He struck out five, walked five and didn’t give up an earned run. McCage tossed three shutout inning to end the game and struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Two SHS pitchers were solid in defeat. They combined for seven strikeouts and two walks while giving up five earned runs.
Monday, March 28
Byng 10, Seminole 0
Dillon Palmer turned in four dominant innings on the bump for Byng. His no-hitter included eight strikeouts and two walks.
Two Seminole pitchers produced six walks and two strikeouts.
No Byng player had an extra-base hit in a nine-hit offense. Cooper McCage finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI from the top of the BHS batting order. Cole Tracy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Caden Azlin ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Mason Carter finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Pirates.
Byng returns to action today at 2:15 against Class 5A Bishop McGuinness at the Marlow Outlaw Tournament.
